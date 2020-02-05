The races at Kempton will continue | Racing news





The races will continue in Kempton Park

Careers in Kempton could be assured in the foreseeable future after the Jockey Club announced that it has submitted plans for a smaller-scale residential development in part of the racecourse property.

In January 2017, the Jockey Club unveiled a surprising proposal to close the Sunbury compound, and the site was submitted for consideration after the & # 39; Call to sites & # 39; from the local authority to address unmet local housing needs.

The decision caused a great dismay in the racing world, with coach Nicky Henderson fearing that it would be "a nail in the

National hunting coffin "if the track is closed.

Initial plans included moving King George VI Chase to Sandown and building a new all-weather track near Newmarket.

However, Spelthorne Borough Council did not include Kempton in its "preferred options,quot; of consultation at the end of last year and the Jockey Club, along with developer Redrow Homes, has now submitted a revised plan that would not affect the racecourse, along with the original scheme.

A statement from the Jockey Club explained that the new proposal "would involve only previously developed terrain and retain all racing facilities to continue as before, including the jump course and the track for all weather."

Sandy Dudgeon, principal butler of the Jockey Club, said: "We have respected the position of the Spelthorne Township Council throughout its Local Plan process in relation to Kempton Park.

"After analyzing the most recent information, we have now presented another option along with the original full site for consideration. This would involve only a proportion of the land available there and would allow the jump and flat races for all weather to continue."

"A healthy, sustainable and well-financed sport in the long term can only be achieved by investing in our sport.

"The need for British races to raise significant funds to allow this is perhaps even more vital now than when our original proposals were announced."

Julian Larkin, director of group planning for Redrow Homes, added: "The planning representations that we have presented as part of the Local Plan consultation in support of development in Kempton Park emphasize the opportunity that exists to provide new high-quality housing in a sustainable location, close to the existing transport infrastructure and on previously developed land, in accordance with the guidelines of the National Planning Policy Framework.

"The new homes would contribute to meeting the need for housing identified by the municipal Council of Spelthorne and would help reduce the need to remove land from the Green Belt in less sustainable places throughout the municipality.

"We hope to discuss planning representations with the council and the community in general as the Local Plan consultation progresses."