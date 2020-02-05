The president of Malawi will appeal the court ruling that annuls the electoral victory | Malawi News

Malawi President Peter Mutharika plans to challenge a court's decision to revoke his 2019 election victory, his spokesman said, to a degree that could lead to further opposition protests.

After six months of hearings that took over the country, five high-ranking judges ruled on Monday that Mutharika "was not properly elected," citing huge and widespread irregularities, including the use of correction fluid in the result sheets.

The judges ordered a new survey within 150 days and said Mutharika will remain president until the new elections.

Talking to the AFP news agency on Wednesday, Mgeme Kalilani, The spokesman for Mutharika described the ruling as "a serious judicial error and an attack on the fundamentals of the country's democracy,quot; and that the president would appeal.

He did not say when Mutharika would present the challenge, but the 79-year-old president has up to six weeks to appeal.

Since the announcement of the election results, Malawi has experienced a series of protests across the country that demand the resignation of senior members of the electoral commission for allegedly mishandling the vote.

Following Monday's ruling, the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, which helped organize the protests, threatened to resume its demonstrations unless there were changes in the upper part of the electoral body.

"We believe that when we leave it to politicians, nothing works. We will use our own means to ensure that these people are taken into account," Timothy Mtambo, president of the coalition, told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Win for democracy & # 39;

Mutharika was declared the winner of the May 21 election with 38.5 percent of the vote, followed by Lázaro Chakwera, with 35 percent, and former vice president Saulos Chilima in third place, with 20 percent.

The two main contestants then asked the court to annul the results, alleging several irregularities.

On Tuesday, Chakwera, the leader of the main opposition party of the Malawi Congress, praised the historic verdict as a victory for democracy.

Addressing more than 10,000 jubilant opposition supporters who crowded the headquarters of his party in Lilongwe, Chakwera said: "This is a great day."

"It is democracy that won. It is Malawi that won. It is Africa that won. And now justice has been done," he said.

Call for calm

In their unanimous ruling, the judges of the constitutional court agreed that "irregularities and anomalies have been so widespread, systematic and serious … that the integrity of the results has been seriously compromised."

The court said that only 23 percent of the result sheets could be verified, and that the result announced by the election commission "cannot be trusted as a true reflection of the will of the voters."

It is the first time that a presidential election has been challenged for legal reasons in Malawi since its independence from Britain in 1964, and only the second result of the African vote was canceled, after the 2017 Kenyan presidential vote.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) commended the court for "defending the constitution of Malawi,quot; and promised to "support … the electoral process."

The international community has asked for calm.

"We call on all Malawis to respect the decision of the court and adhere to the path outlined in the constitution and electoral laws of Malawi, including the right of appeal," said Tibor Nagy, the chief US diplomat for Africa.