The Premier League race: West Brom, Leeds, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, all in mixed promotion | Soccer news

West Brom and Leeds seemed to be on the rise early in the season, but the fall in the shape of both has made the Premier League race tighter than ever.

Only 16 games of the Championship campaign, there are only six points between West Brom in first place and Bristol City in sixth, closer than it has been on this date in any of the last 10 seasons.

Here, we evaluate the runners and riders in their quest to reach the promised land …

West Brom in a dip?

A 3-2 victory in Birmingham on December 14. West brom He goes to 49 points in 22 games, having been defeated only once throughout the season, by Leeds, leaving them 12 points ahead of the third.

The resulting fall in form was almost unpredictable at that stage, although much can be attributed to an injury suffered by Grady Diangana in that game. The West Ham loan was absent for the next seven games they failed to win, apart from a two-minute cameo before suffering a recurrence of their injury against Stoke in mid-January.

Championship games live at Sky Sports this weekend Date Accessory Start time Fri 7 Bristol City vs Birmingham 7.45pm Sat 8 Wigan vs Preston 12.30 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs Leeds 5.30pm Sun 9 Millwall vs West Brom 1:30 p.m.

By the time they lost at Cardiff in their last game in January, there were only two points between them in second place and Nottingham Forest in third.

He forced Slaven Bilic's hand into the transfer market, and new loan firm Callum Robinson had an instant impact against Luton on Saturday when they returned to the winning forms. However, a home game against the Hatters is as good as a free hit in the Championship this season, so it remains to be seen if this result will trigger a genuine uptick.

Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier also arrived on the day of the deadline to reinforce Bilic's options, and Leeds' defeat at home to Wigan saw the Baggies return to the top of the Championship. At the moment things are improving.

Leeds also fails

Strangely, Leeds He suffered a similar fall to West Brom almost exactly at the same time. Marcelo Bielsa's team was 11 points from third place before their game against Cardiff on December 14. They were 3-0 up on that on Elland Road and had kept four previous clean sheets in a row, but three late goals conceded on that derailed them completely.

His only victory in his next six was a crazy 5-4 victory at Birmingham, while his next victory at the end of January against Millwall got rid of two goals down. Leeds conceded 10 goals in his first 21 games, while he has allowed 17 in his last nine.

Confidence should have been high when faced with the humble Wigan on Saturday. They dominated against Latinos, but recognized an improbable goal by Pablo Hernández.

Bielsa's team has a habit of losing points due to unlikely goals or unfortunate arbitration decisions. However, if they took more risks, it would be a minor problem. Eddie Nketiah couldn't beat Patrick Bamford in the first half of the season before returning to Arsenal. Jean-Kevin Augustin created a frenzy on Elland Road after signing a loan from RB Leipzig towards the end of the January window, but the forward has been left out of both squads so far.

Bielsa says he needs his new striker to acclimatize to the Championship first, but not even putting him on the team against Wigan seemed a strange decision, to say the least. They are dominating the Expected Objectives (xG) charts, but they are not converting their opportunities.

They still occupy second place before the weekend, but that gap has narrowed to three points over Fulham, four over Nottingham Forest and five over Brentford and Bristol City. His next three games? Forest and Brentford walk away, before meeting Bristol City at home. It is set to be a crucial week.

Fulham and Forest pushing hard

Fulham They are perhaps team-shaped in the Championship in the minute, having accumulated 17 points in their last eight games. It is his most consistent spell of the season with Scott Parker, who seems to have finally achieved his best team.

He has settled with Marek Rodak in the goal ahead of Marcus Bettinelli, while Kevin McDonald has returned to be habitual in the defensive midfield in the last month. McDonald and Michael Héctor, a Chelsea signing since January, have been crucial in Fulham's last four games, including three clean sheets, three wins and only two goals received.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has also returned to his attack to provide a much needed vanguard. A wobble against Huddersfield on Saturday aside, which saw them almost throw an early three-goal lead, now seems a safe side in defense and attack.

Nottingham Forest they are one point behind, but they would have been better placed if they had not suffered a surprise defeat in Birmingham on Saturday to end an unbeaten seven-game streak.

They have appeared a bit too dependent on Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley at times. Those two have provided 23 of their 41 goals in the Championship, but the arrivals of Adama Diakhaby from Huddersfield in January and from Nuno da Costa de Strasbourg will ease the attack load of those two.

Brentford and Bristol City close behind

Two teams still to play in the Premier League are also very close. Brentford they are the second best scorers in the league (49) behind West Brom (53), with their attack & # 39; BMW & # 39; Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins proving to be lethal so far. Crucially for a club that has become famous for selling talent for a lot of money, they managed to keep all three throughout January.

However, his biggest improvement this season has been in defense. Brentford slightly altered his transfer strategy in the summer by bringing the experienced Pontus Jansson defense center in Leeds, and his presence has had a massive impact. They have conceded the least amount of goals in the Championship this season, and they have by far the lowest expected goals against (xGA) in the division.

Bristol CityMeanwhile, they are up to the points with Brentford despite a much smaller goal difference, but their defense has improved greatly in recent weeks. They have won four straight games without conceding a goal, with Nathan Baker and Ashley Williams demonstrating a formidable central-defensive partnership.

The arrival of Nahki Wells to a permanent agreement in January should also help his return in advance. He scored 13 goals in the first half of the season on loan at QPR before Burnley withdrew him and moved to Ashton Gate. He also knows what it is to win the promotion, as he has been part of the Huddersfield team to win the play-offs in 2017.

The tracker package

Preston They seemed potential contenders between the first two at one stage, but the inconsistency put an end to that. However, they have collected eight points from their last four games to return to less than three points from a play-off spot. Scott Sinclair arrived from Celtic in January and scored his first goal for the club in a draw with Swansea on Saturday, they are currently eighth in the table, one point behind North End.

The side of Steve Cooper was another team that started the campaign magnificently before moving away a bit. He played in the loan market in January to increase the credentials of his team. Two came from Chelsea: 19-year-old Marc Guehi and midfielder Conor Gallagher, the last of whom impressed Charlton in the first half of the season, and promising Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Brewster, who is still only 19 years old, won the Golden Boot in the U-17 World Cup, under Cooper, and has so far started running with two goals in his first four senior league games. If Cooper can get the most out of him, Gallagher and the most experienced Andre Ayew, then the Swans have a real chance of sneaking into the top six.

A little further back are Millwall, who have been fired by Gary Rowett since his arrival in late October. They were 16 when he took over, but now they are in the ninth, and then Black burn. Many thought that their hopes of play-off would have ended with a long-term injury in midfielder talisman Bradley Dack, but they are undefeated in four and remain within walking distance.

Sheffield Wednesday They were in the top six not so long ago, but now they are in 11th place after a terrible run of results since Boxing Day, picking up only four points out of seven games. They brought Conor Wickham and Josh Windass on loan on the day of the deadline to reinforce their attack, but they still have an imminent potential point deduction. Cardiff They are in 12th place, but they have a team that was in the Premier League last season and have the ability to be late.

Who will climb?

Despite his recent struggles, Leeds remains the favorite with Sky Bet to rise to 1/4, while West Brom is backed to join them in 4/9.

Brentford's current ones sit below Fulham and Forest on the table, but they are the third favorites for the promotion on 8/11, while Fulham is 13/8 and Forest is on 10/3.

The market would suggest that it is the most likely top 5, leaving one more place in the play-offs. Bristol City is currently the sixth, but it is only the seventh favorite for the promotion (on 11/1), behind Preston (8/1).

Then comes Millwall (12/1), Sheffield Wednesday (12/1) and Swansea (14/1). The only other sides with a price below 100/1 are Blackburn (22/1) and Cardiff (28/1).

However, there is always hope for everyone. After 30 games last season, Aston Villa was ninth in the table. Four games later they had fallen to 34 °. At the end of May they were celebrating the ascent at Wembley. It's the Championship and anything can happen …