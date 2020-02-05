The police chase ends on the route of the Kansas City Chiefs Parade

%MINIFYHTML82b10fe4dbe2dda6b17cf4925b6b2b4f11% %MINIFYHTML82b10fe4dbe2dda6b17cf4925b6b2b4f12%

Fans were in Kansas City celebrating the great victory of the Chiefs, and before the parade, they were surprised to see a police chase enter the area where the parade was held.

41 Actions News He shared videos of spectators who witnessed the persecution, which ended in the parade grounds. According to Illustrated Sports, the police arrested two people and are still investigating the incident. However, no injuries have been reported.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT, and fans were already aligned along the route when the chase began. A green sedan passed through a barrier at the northern end of the route before descending most of the parade route.

The sergeant of the Kansas City police department. Jake Becchina reportedly told a local station that the driver's disability may have been a factor in the incident. He also clarified that the persecution was not an act of terrorism and that no explosives or weapons were found in the vehicle.

Mayor Quinton Lucas took Twitter and said: "I appreciate the rapid action of the @ @kcpolice End the persecution of a driver with suspected disability on the parade route. We will keep an eye on threats like these throughout the day. "

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super bowl for the first time in 50 years after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Check out the scene along the parade route below:

Here is another angle of that chase, courtesy of Justin Raines, who was on the parade route. pic.twitter.com/Xiei9OuUKy – 41 Action News (@ 41actionnews) February 5, 2020

Here is another look at the end of the persecution of a witness on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hBCURv6Kk3 – 41 Action News (@ 41actionnews) February 5, 2020

Source: https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/02/05/kansas-city-chiefs-super-bowl-parade-police-car-chase-two-people

