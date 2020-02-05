The Palestinian government bans some Israeli products | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTML6d3e9db7fdd124d7a6fd64cfe810c8af11% %MINIFYHTML6d3e9db7fdd124d7a6fd64cfe810c8af12%

The Palestinian government is banning some Israeli products from its market after Israel prevented the sale of Palestinian agricultural products.

The tit per eye accelerated after the Palestinians decided to limit the amount of cattle imported from Israel.

%MINIFYHTML6d3e9db7fdd124d7a6fd64cfe810c8af13% %MINIFYHTML6d3e9db7fdd124d7a6fd64cfe810c8af14%

That movement was part of a pilot program to reduce Palestinian dependence on the Israeli economy.

%MINIFYHTML6d3e9db7fdd124d7a6fd64cfe810c8af15% %MINIFYHTML6d3e9db7fdd124d7a6fd64cfe810c8af16%

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera reports from the occupied West Bank.