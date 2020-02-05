The original actor of & # 39; Lilo and Stitch & # 39; will return to redo

Walt Disney Images

Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the original 2002 animated film, is expected to return for the next live-action hybrid that will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

The team behind Disney & # 39; s 2019 "Aladdin"It is said that the remake is working on a new version of"Lilo and Stitch".

According to the website, The Disinsider, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who worked on the 2019 blockbuster of last year, and favorite of the awards season, "The two potatoes", they will be producers in the film, with Mike Van Waes working on the script. A director has not yet been confirmed.

Stitch will apparently be voiced by the original actor of the animated film, Chris Sanders, while there is still no news of an actress for Lilo.

According to reports, the movie has a budget of $ 60 million and will be part of the original Disney + movies. Although a little less than the $ 80 million budget of the original 2002, the much-loved animated film raised a huge $ 273 million at the global box office.

The new movie is expected to follow the steps of "The Lion King"The jungle book","Cinderella"Y"Mulan"and will be re-created with live-action and CGI technology.

"Lilo & Stitch" tells the story of the Hawaiian girl Lilo who adopts Stitch, an extraterrestrial creature originally known as Experiment 626 that is scientifically designed to cause chaos and destruction, to be her dog. The two develop a personal bond, as Lilo helps Stitch unlock his heart and challenge his destructive tendencies.