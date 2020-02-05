The masked singer unmasks the flame

Cleveland rocks, you.

The masked singer He just unmasked the second singer of the third season, and the judges certainly didn't see him coming because they didn't even come to guess. It turns out that the Flame was none other than Drew Carey, who really loves Seattle, which is why many of his clues were about Seattle.

His song tonight was "It's not unusual," and hearing him sing without the mask, it's hard to remember a time when that voice didn't sound exactly, immediately like Drew Carey.

One of Carey's tracks was "spinning my wheels,quot;, which referred to his performance as host of The Price Is Right, and the playing cards were about him winning on the Celebrity Poker Tour. He was also "quick on his feet," which we assumed was a reference to his former job as host of the improvisation program. Anyway Whose line is this?

Carey himself explained that when he referred to the canyons, it was because he was in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio operator in a mortar squad.

He said he did the program because "it seemed very funny,quot; and felt like having fun.