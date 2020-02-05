The EU will review the process of admission of new members | News

The European Union still aims to admit the Balkan nations of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia into the block, the new EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday after the veto from France to expansion.

Varhelyi was presenting a new methodology to admit new members, aimed at placating France's concerns about allowing the six countries to enter the EU.

He said the enlargement was "geostrategic," a reference to the view that the block cannot curb its dwindling global influence without stabilizing the Balkans.

"We continue to aim at full expansion," he told a news conference after publishing the European Commission reforms, which were reported by the Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

"EU membership is offered to the entire region, including Kosovo," Varhelyi said of the country that declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a measure not recognized by five of the 27 EU members, including Spain.

In October, French President Emmanuel Macron stopped the process of admitting new members, a decision that, according to the Commission, was a historical error.

The following month, France, which says it supports the accession of Balkan nations in the long term, presented a proposal for changes.

The EU executive hopes to persuade France to raise its objections before a Zagreb summit with the Balkan states in May.

The reforms described on Wednesday would give existing EU members the power to stop the admission process of new nations, or even force countries to restart the entry talks in some policy areas.

It was not immediately clear if the changes were sufficient for Macron, but an EU diplomat urged Paris to allow membership talks to proceed with North Macedonia and Albania, which are the next to open negotiations.

"The Commission has built a solid bridge for France. We expect Paris to cross this bridge now, join the EU consensus and pave the way for the start of the accession talks," an EU diplomat told Reuters.

Serbia and Montenegro are the most advanced in their negotiations and could join the bloc at the end of this decade.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31 after a 47-year membership, becoming the first country to leave the block.