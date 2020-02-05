The Department of Justice has officially launched an investigation in Mississippi state prisons

Social networks can be used for good when people come together with a purpose. In this case, after increasing pressure on the alleged inhuman conditions experienced by inmates in the Mississippi state penitentiary system, the US Department of Justice. UU. He has announced that he is initiating an investigation.

The Department's Civil Rights Division announced today that it has opened an investigation into conditions within four state prisons in Mississippi, reports CBS News. This investigation will determine whether the state corrections department adequately protects its inmates. The research will also investigate the suicide prevention methods of the prison system and medical health care.

%MINIFYHTML86e89b295fc0424649f0bb1f7db69b1d11% %MINIFYHTML86e89b295fc0424649f0bb1f7db69b1d12%

The four facilities include the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman (where several of the viral videos leaked online exposing the horrible conditions come from), the South Mississippi Correctional Institute, the Mississippi Central Correctional Facility and the County Correctional Facility from Wilkinson.

Since late December, 15 inmates have died inside the Mississippi prisons. Most of the deaths occurred at the State Penitentiary in Parchman, which is the oldest prison in the state.

As we reported earlier, Yo Gotti and Team Roc, which is the charity group affiliated with Roc Nation, filed a lawsuit against the state's corrections department on behalf of more than a dozen inmates.

The lawsuit alleges that people are dying because the state "has not been able to finance their prisons."

We will keep you informed about the updates in this investigation.