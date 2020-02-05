The brazen daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, refuses to call her & # 39; mom & # 39;

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She has to keep reminding her cheeky two-year-old daughter to call her & # 39; mom & # 39 ;, since the girl insists on calling her & # 39; Kylie & # 39 ;.

Kylie Jenner She was less than impressed when her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, called her "Kylie" instead of "Mom."

The billionaire makeup mogul went to Instagram to share an adorable clip of the girl running around her mother's legs. However, smiling at the camera, Stormi smiled and said repeatedly: "Hello, Kylie!"

"That is not my name, my name is mom!" Kylie declares while her daughter continues to call her "Kylie."

But it seemed that Stormi soon learned his lesson, since he posed with Kylie in a second video where he laughed and then asked, "Mom?"

The clip provoked an avalanche of fan responses, with a joke: "Stormi when he realized that his mother is Kylie Jenner." Others commented on how "adorable" the young man was.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star recently opened to Harper & # 39; s Bazaar about raising her little girl with her ex Travis Scott (II), from whom he separated in October 2019 after more than two years of dating.

"We have a great relationship," Kylie said about the rapper "Astroworld." "We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."