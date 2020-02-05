The Bachelor Star Lesley Murphy announces commitment

Lesley Murphy He has accepted the final rose!
The Bachelor alum announced her commitment to her boyfriend Alex Kav on Instagram today. Lesley, 32, revealed that Alex asked the question on Tuesday, February 4, at Los Angeles Beach.
"… a day I will never forget," he shared. "We are boarding a plane while we talk to meet my parents in New Zealand! We are eager to process the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 feet. #ToKavAndToHold,quot;
Bachelor Nation first introduced himself to Lesley when he appeared in Sean Loweseason in 2013. She and Dean Unglert then he began a romance during the first season of The Bachelor Winter Games, which was issued in early 2018. He did not propose marriage to Lesley at the end of the competition, but instead presented him with a key to his apartment.
Lesley and Dean separated after several months in April 2018.
The television star and travel blogger introduced her new man to the world just over a year ago.
"The boy meets the world. The world knows the boy. I thought it was time to let them into the last addition to The Road Les Traveled! We are 3 continents together … and the next one will be the country of origin Alex soon "I finally reached the cities of origin," he said on Instagram at the time.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
