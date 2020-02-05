The Bachelor reveals the final 6 contestants

Well, that was a bloodbath.

The Bachelor I just said goodbye to four whole people, which is just one more than usually says goodbye in one episode, but now that we know most of their names, it felt like a lot. Only six women remain in dispute over Peter WeberThe heart of Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Kelsey and Madison.

Even among the women who are still there, there were problems. There were so many doubts, so many questions, so many tears that seemed to come from nowhere. And there was also a group soap opera date that we are incredibly jealous of.

The first to leave was Victoria P., who sat down with Peter saying there were things she needed to talk to him about, beginning with the fact that he had clearly moved away from her in the last days after the situation with Alayah. He agreed, and also explained that he simply did not see her as his wife and thought it was time for her to leave.

She refused to leave, and no, she was not upset, but she was also quite upset. Goodbye, Victoria P.