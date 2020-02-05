The avalanches in Turkey leave at least 28 dead and many missing

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed at least 28 people, as rescuers looking for survivors of the first landslide were buried hours later by the second.

The first avalanche, on Tuesday, crashed into a passenger van, dragging it down a road and down a steep slope in a mountainous area of ​​Van province. At least five of the 14 people inside were killed, Turkish officials said.

When dozens of rescuers searched for victims still buried under snow on Wednesday morning, another avalanche hit and killed at least 23 people: eight soldiers, three village guards, three firefighters and nine civilians who had joined the rescue efforts, said Mehmet Emin Bilmez, the governor of Van province.

Authorities estimated that between 10 and 15 people were still missing, but Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the number was uncertain because authorities did not know how many civilians had joined the rescue effort.