The Asian doll supposedly gets Macedonian during the fight with the Cuban doll

%MINIFYHTML282fdd8583eb15cc8b147778803a741c11% %MINIFYHTML282fdd8583eb15cc8b147778803a741c12%

Instagram

Asian Doll is not happy when she meets another rap doll in a Miami nightclub and throws her out of the establishment, but reportedly, pepper is sprayed in the process.

Up News Info –

Asian doll Y Cuban doll They were involved in an altercation at a Miami nightclub during a night out. In the videos that went viral, the two Dolls rap dolls were seen entering a shouting match outside the nighttime establishment.

A source claimed that Asia hit Cuba and kicked it out of the club. However, another witness said that Cuban defended himself and sprayed Asian pepper during the fight. In one of the clips, Asian went crazy when someone made fun of her for being married.

%MINIFYHTML282fdd8583eb15cc8b147778803a741c13% %MINIFYHTML282fdd8583eb15cc8b147778803a741c14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML282fdd8583eb15cc8b147778803a741c15% %MINIFYHTML282fdd8583eb15cc8b147778803a741c16%

"She came to my host to be friendly and I took her out of the club," Asian later said about what happened between her and Cuban. On Twitter, he added: "I don't play, I go crazy in real life. I'll make you run like the Gump forest."

<br />

Meanwhile, Cuban denied being hit. "Fake news (cap emoji)," so he tweeted. On Instagram Story, she also made fun of Asia's collapse after she was allegedly killed.

Asian Doll and Cuban Doll are not the only fights in Dollhouse.

Recently Kash Doll He put his own stylist to blast for dating Cuban. "Choose a side," he wrote in his story. "I D F W P W F W P I D F W (I don't fuck with people who fuck with people I don't fuck with)".

The three rap dolls have actually been bothering for years, as they became defensive for using the same word "doll" as their nickname. "I've been doing this DOLL s ** t & Ima dies doing this DOLL s ** t," Asian tweeted once, to which Kash mockingly replied: "Let them know doll."