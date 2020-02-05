The alleged Baby Mamas of the future, Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, share videos of their two children meeting virtually – Fans say they look like twins

While Future has been having the best time of his life in the company of Lori Harvey, it seems that legal problems will not leave the rapper very soon, as it was reported that Eliza Seraphin (also known as Eliza Reign) and Cindy Parker, who sued to the artist of "Mask,quot; for paternity, he keeps in touch regularly.

In a couple of photos that Seraphin shared recently, it could be seen that she and Parker had a conversation on FaceTime, during which their two babies were present.

According to the legend of the publication, Eliza and Cindy wanted their children to grow up together and be best friends if possible.

The Instagram model wrote: "Almost every day, I pray that these two grow up together and never let anything or anyone stand between them ❤️ #BFFs."

A fan said: "A lot of respect for this also in your name, mom."

Another commentator said: “Cute babies, ladies. You two are amazing mothers ❤️❤️, and that's the beauty of everything. 🖤💯 "

This person stated: “Reigns facial expressions affect me all the time. Especially the lateral aspect. "I couldn't tell them at the beginning! Friend as he has some strong genes.

A fourth sponsor wrote: “Ugh, all of you, children and young children, look like triplets! At the end of the day, as long as they know each other and know that they have a bond, that's all that matters … ♥ ️ "

Women have claimed that Future fathered their babies and filed separate lawsuits against the rapper, who has so far denied having had more children than the six he has already recognized from six different women.

Meanwhile, Seraphin has asked Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, to undergo a paternity test, so it could be determined with certainty if he is the father of his daughter, Reign Wilburn.

However, Eliza's lawsuit was met with rejection from Future's side, who responded that she probably needs to go through a mind control.

Reportedly, according to the rapper, Seraphin had psychological problems and, to support his theories, pointed out his frequent protests about him on social networks.

In addition to the ongoing legal drama, the 36-year-old hip-hop star has recently made headlines about her relationship with Lori, which was finally confirmed not too long ago.



