Temba Bavuma: I have earned my place on the side of South Africa | Cricket News





Temba Bavuma scored 98 with the bat to help South Africa beat England in the first ODI of its three-game series on Tuesday

Temba Bavuma says his impressive performance in South Africa's ODI victory over England on Tuesday shows that he has earned his place in the national team.

The 29-year-old entered the n. ° 3 and scored 98 as Proteas comfortably beat the world champions by seven wickets in Cape Town.

It was Bavuma's third ODI and came after he was left out of three of the four games during the Test against England series.

He returned for the Final Test in Johannesburg, which England won to seal a 3-1 series victory, but there were suggestions that Bavuma had only been withdrawn to help Cricket South Africa keep up with its transformation policy.

In an effort to correct the imbalances of the apartheid era, South Africa aspires to include two black players and four of the mestizo and Indian communities on average throughout the year.

Bavuma responded to those statements, saying: "It has been difficult. It is not so much the part of the fall; all players fall, everyone goes through the depression of not scoring well."

"The discomfort and discomfort on my side is when they throw you into transformation conversations. Yes, I'm black, that's my skin. But I play cricket because I love it."

"I would like to think that the reason I am on the team is because of the performances I have presented on my side of the franchise, and also for the national team, whenever I have been able to."

"The only thing that bothers me is when they see you through the eyes of the transformation. When you do it right, you don't talk about the transformation, but when you do it wrong, the transformation is placed at the top of the agenda. I have A serious problem with that.

"We have to be able to take the good with the bad. If the transformation is bad when black African players are not doing well, then when we are doing well, let us also recognize the transformation for what was done."