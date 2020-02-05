Team gymnasts GB Becky and Ellie Downie aim for the gold of the Olympic Games in Tokyo | News of the Olympic Games





The sisters Downie Becky (left) and Ellie (right) in the photo during the final of the women's artistic gymnastics team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Nottingham to Tokyo – Sky sports news& # 39; Geraint Hughes meets gymnast sisters Becky and Ellie Downie, who point to the success of the medal at the 2020 Olympics.

The sporting talent that crosses a family is something common. When it comes to the Olympic Games, the brothers Brownlee, Alistair and Jonny have won two golds of triathlon, one silver and one bronze among them in the last two Games.

The Downie sisters are no different and hope to continue their medal successes at the World Gymnastics Championship last year this summer in Tokyo 2020.

Becky (28) won silver in the asymmetric bars in the world and European games in 2019, while Ellie Downie (20) collected the bronze in the Vault in the worlds and another in the same discipline in the European Games.

The couple is seven and a half years of age difference and specializes in different disciplines within gymnastics, however, both are reaching their peak with individual and team selection for the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon.

Becky Downie won silver on asymmetric bars at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championship

Becky has also witnessed vital cultural changes within her sport.

Fortunately, his experiences do not reflect those of the American superstar Simone Biles, who suffered the abuse of the dishonest US national coach, Larry Nasser, but Becky says that a culture within the gym where the athlete's well-being was not as a priority as is now.

She said: "The culture of my sport has changed tremendously since I started. The coaching staff has improved, we have more people on board and it's more about: & # 39; Yes, it's a hard and elite sport, but it must be fun and nice. & # 39;

"I think he missed a lot of that because it was always like & # 39; gymnastics is hard, we will be hard on you all the time & # 39;". It's hard, it's still hard every day, but it's a different kind of difficult. "

Becky (left) and Ellie Downie (right) will compete in their second Olympics.

Becky also noted that her 20-year-old sister Ellie had not experienced the previous ruthless culture Becky was talking about.

However, both prosper and both dispute the medal for Team GB, for their hometown of Nottingham and their family in Tokyo, although both recognize a realism and pragmatism of their aspirations.

The imperious 22-year-old American gymnast, Simone Biles, who has a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, is currently blocking her chance to win a medal.

Ellie joked: "When you reach a final with her, you know she will win! We are fighting for the second and third, which is a bit annoying."

Ellie Downie competes in the Women's Vault Final in the Apparatus Finals at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championship

Becky's individual specialty is asymmetric bars, a weak link for Biles.

She added: "Most of Simone's pieces are like Usain Bolt in the sense that you know that if they do their job, they are very likely to win."

"While with the bars, it is probably the only apparatus in women's gymnastics that is open to winning, which is incredible for me, since it is my event!"

Witnessing an afternoon session at his gym in Nottingham firmly put into perspective what both sisters physically did their bodies in the pursuit of Olympic success.

Miraculously, after approximately 20 minutes, with their muscles, ligaments and tendons firing in all cylinders, the sisters twisted their pictures in a way that television really cannot transmit; its determined nature was evident: success in Tokyo 2020.