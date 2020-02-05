Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, seems to be in financial training these days

After announcing to people on social networks that he is working hard to support children and students these days, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, surprised fans with this movement. He seems to also like financial coaching with his followers. Check out his latest post below.

"Roth IRA vs. 401 (k) Learn how a Roth IRA could be BETTER for your long-term future than a 401 (k)." He captioned his post.

Someone commented: "Thank you, David, for the information on the difference between the Roth IRA and 401 (K)"

Another follower believes that this is ‘The best explanation so far. I just opened the Roth IRA last summer, and you explained it better than most people. "

A fan said: ‘Thank you, I'm 17 years old in the traditional 401k, it might be too late for me. I have 8 years left, "while someone else posted this:" Thank you very much for this pertinent information, continue publishing more financial advice. "

Someone else posted his: ‘Wow. Thank you for this information!!!! I will try to change mine! "

One commenter wrote: ‘This makes me very proud! He is not giving fish to young adults, but is teaching them to fish themselves. Financial education is of the utmost importance to our people. Thank you "

Another fan posted: ‘Thank you for the lesson. Knowledge is power. Thanks for educating us. Because sometimes, we just don't know. God bless. #mes black in history. & # 39;

Another grateful person also thanked David: ‘Thank you for sharing. I work for a life insurance company, and I try to educate people about the importance of insurance, and we also sell IRAs. "

As already reported, David seems to be really worried about the lives of children and youth in Nigeria. You have just published this plan to help children in Nigeria these days.

People only have words of praise for the man and his team.



