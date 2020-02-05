Summer Walker speaks against trolls who mock Chris Brown's son, Aeko

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; He also disagrees with a website that posted a picture of Chris's mother, Ammika Harris, with his 2-month-old son, which caused people to make fun of the baby's face.

Summer walker He is against cyber bullying, not only for his sake, but also for others affected by him. The 23-year-old singer has just entered Instagram to close an entertainment website, which she accused of helping people channel this ugly culture.

The R&B star spoke against the website after he posted on his Instagram account a photo of Chris BrownAeko's son with his baby mom Ammika Harris, which was topless while cradling the baby. The comments section was flooded with nasty comments about the baby.

"That baby has an adult man's face," commented one in Ammika's photo with Aeko. Another wrote, "Baby looks like Donald Trump." Another user compared the baby with Macaulay Culkin, while others noted that Aeko does not resemble Chris or Ammika. "That baby doesn't seem to belong to them," said one of them.

Apparently upset by these negative comments about Chris's son, Summer expressed anger at the website and Internet trolls. "The shadow room is such an unpleasant place. It is where insecure people feel safer. It is where inferior beings thrive," he published on his own page on Tuesday, February 4 at night.

"As if he had just seen many people mocking a baby. Chris turns brown," he said. "What adult ADULTS grow on the roast of a baby [an emoji with a vomit face]. Everyone is talked about in the most unpleasant way and is instigated by the shadow room. Idc, cyber bullying is always unacceptable."

She added in the subtitle: "Idc, it's intimidation, everyone should stop supporting that shit."

While it is against people hating others, Summer clearly has no problem sharing about her private life on social media. The "Girls Need Love" singer recently made very intimate photos and videos of her and her boyfriend London On Da Track post-coital moment.

In one of the images, the star born in Georgia was lying on the back of her shirtless boyfriend, since her wig had been removed during her passionate moment. "He spent all that money just for him to fuck," he wrote in the video.