Stripper Bowl & # 39; s Dancers stranded at the airport while Cardi B hits people who steal money from the floor

WENN / Instar

Pierre & # 39; Pee & # 39; Thomas of Quality Control Music, who organized the annual event in Miami, addressed the drama after several dancers claim they were not paid what they were owed for dancing in the Stripper Bowl.

Up News Info –

Not everyone went home happily after the Stripper Bowl, judging by a video that appeared online. In a video shared by a social media user, several women, who were supposedly strippers participating in the annual event, seemed to be stranded at an airport.

These women seemed tired and desperate, sitting on the floor and some burying their faces in their hands. According to DJ Akadmiks, they couldn't go home because they didn't earn enough money to buy their ticket back to their city. Some bought a one-way ticket to Miami for the event.

%MINIFYHTML944f7184329c40ff1c25f172155157f211% %MINIFYHTML944f7184329c40ff1c25f172155157f212%

Quality Control Music hosted its annual Stripper Bowl during the Super Bowl weekend. After the event, there have been many videos that show the chaos that followed after the Stripper Bowl.

Some videos showed dancers fighting for the money thrown at them, and others captured attendees trying to steal money. Some women also claimed that they were not paid what they were owed for dancing at the event.

Confirming part of these accusations, Cardi B who attended the event has hit people who were taking the money for the strippers. He tweeted on Tuesday, February 4: "I am very expert in striptease and every time I go to a strip club I blow a bag. The fact is that people were stealing money from the floor and there were 354 dancers. Imagine dividing all that." . with 354 girls? Next year there will be fewer girls. "

<br />

She, however, felt that those strippers did not give everything for their performances that night. "At one point I felt like n *** because I really didn't want to throw money, because they weren't entertaining," he complained on Instagram Live. "You were all fucked up like a concert. My nigga, you have to shake your ass."

Since the money had to be divided, the hitter "Bodak Yellow" felt that those strippers who were not shaking their a ** were because they thought they would not get money anyway. But Cardi said that is not how it works. As a former stripper, she shared some advice: "Shake your a **, burst a bit of shit. You don't have to show your sex, you just have to blow it up."

<br />

Meanwhile, Pierre "Pee" Thomas, as co-founder of Quality Control Music, has spoken to address all the drama surrounding the event. "For all the dancers who were at the party last night, please understand that we don't own clubs or places. We don't control or set the rules of how many girls dance, who separates or pays, how much money they steal." on Instagram Stories.

<br />

He went on to say: "I personally know that a lot of money was thrown between our camp and you all know this. We don't make contracts with dancers. Sorry for the confusion that happened, but that is beyond our control." However, he promised: "Next time we do this fun event we will have better control."