Spotted: Team Malang promoting the movie in the city

Mohit Suri's director, Malang, is ready to hit theaters this Friday. The thriller stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The creators of the film launched the advance on the internet a few days ago. It was a success with Internet users. Telling the story of four people with the thrill of killing, the film has already created a stir among the audience.

As the film approaches its release, the creators and the cast of the film leave no stone unturned to do everything possible for promotions. Early today, our photographers saw the entire cast of the movie in the city. The protagonist of the film, Disha Patani, looked stunning in a long red dress. While Aditya Roy Kapur looked elegant in a blue denim jacket over a pair of matching denim. Accompanying the two were Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and director Mohit Suri.

Check out the images of the entire cast as they show their best smiles for the cameras here,