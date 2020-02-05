Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo laments the loss of her pet only a few months after losing her father

Naomie Olindo recently returned to social media to say she missed her father who died of cancer only a few months ago. The Southern Charm star revealed that his beloved pet went to join his father in the sky.

The cat she adopted with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Craig Conover has died.

He came to Instagram Stories to share photos of the cat spending time with his father and captioned one: "My sweet Z went to see my father in the sky last night after a massive stroke."

He also took time to reflect on life lately. Bravolebrity recalled one of his father's sayings while waiting for the best for the future.

‘Life has a way of kicking you when you're depressed. Don't be a victim of that. My father always said that bad things tended to happen to our family in a sequence of three. I hope that after this, 2020 is all good from here. Just a reminder: it's fine if your life is not as you imagined it would be right now. It's also good if you're fighting, if you're depressed and if your life doesn't seem as perfect or fun as others make it look like they're on the Internet, "Naomie wrote." Remember to pretend to be something (happy, well, satisfied, etc.) It's never the right thing. The most important thing is to be honest and vulnerable with people. That will always take you to the right place. Karma is real, fighting is normal, and talking about that is the answer. "

Joel Olindo was a native of France who came from humble beginnings. After leaving Europe to come to America for a better life, he opened a successful restaurant in South Carolina.

Olindo passed away in December after fighting a one-year battle against esophageal cancer.



