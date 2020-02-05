Sofia Richie says nothing more about & # 39; Keeping up with Kardashians' appearances & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

Scott Disick's girlfriend, who made her reality series debut in 2019, explains why she will no longer be on the show when she meets at the opening of the flagship store of Marcell Von Berlin.

Sofia Richie has ruled out more appearances in the next series of "keeping up with the Kardashians", because she wants to transition to acting.

As the girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashianis ex Scott DisickSofia made a brief appearance on the family's E. reality show last season. However, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the inauguration of designer flagship store Marcell Von Berlin in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia explained that it is unlikely that there will be more cameos.

When asked why he was not going to make more appearances in the series, Sofia replied: "Well, because I want to take action! I feel that, for a while, I stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 it's (the year of) without fear! I'm going to do acting things very soon. "

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited."

The 21-year-old model made her debut in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in October (2019), when she joined Scott and Kourtney on vacation with their three children.

During the chat, Sofia added that she will play roles that are "somewhat similar" to her and explained: "For me they are easy to interpret and really, I really enjoy it."

And he hopes that establishing himself as a serious actress will mean that he can differentiate himself from his father. Lionel richie and younger sister Nicole Richie

"I'm very different from my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've gotten into my lane and it's been great for me," he smiled.