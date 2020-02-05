Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Rich Beem on his initial career and great glory | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML703111914ff5d4e5c2cd53f13a39ec4711% %MINIFYHTML703111914ff5d4e5c2cd53f13a39ec4712%





Rich Beem is now a regular part of the Sky Sports Golf team

%MINIFYHTML703111914ff5d4e5c2cd53f13a39ec4713% %MINIFYHTML703111914ff5d4e5c2cd53f13a39ec4714%

Rich Beem discusses some of the ups and downs of his golf career and many special stories of his time in sports during a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

%MINIFYHTML703111914ff5d4e5c2cd53f13a39ec4715% %MINIFYHTML703111914ff5d4e5c2cd53f13a39ec4716%

Listen or subscribe to:

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

With the podcast team on the road, regular host Josh Antmann sat down with the 2002 PGA champion at Waste Management Phoenix Open for the first "#GolfChat with …" of the year.

Beem plans to play in the PGA Tour Champions once he turns 50

Beem tells stories of growing up in a family of golfers and how he dealt with his father without letting him win it in games, and also how his grandfather became a money maker on the green.

The two-time PGA Tour winner talks about his swing philosophies and why he has never changed his coach during his long career, before talking about how he adapted to life in the professional game.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

Beem reflects on how he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2002 at Hazeltine National and how he managed to stop Tiger Woods on a dramatic final day, in addition to explaining what he would like to have changed after his great success.