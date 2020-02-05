Singer Riley Green defends himself after a violent reaction by asking fans to translate Shakira's songs

%MINIFYHTML5ca246eb70a2b8015bae99dc80cd474011% %MINIFYHTML5ca246eb70a2b8015bae99dc80cd474012%

The country singer was criticized after he went to Twitter over the weekend to ask his followers to help translate what the Latin singer sang in the LIV Super Bowl halftime show.

Riley Green He defended himself in the middle of a violent reaction by his Super Bowl Halftime Show tweet. Two days after establishing the Internet connection with your translation request to what Shakira Y Jennifer Lopez While they were singing at the big sporting event, the "There Was This Girl" singer returned to Twitter to clarify what he really meant.

"To my fans and to those who know me, THANKS for the support. To anyone offended by my tweet saying that I wanted to know what Shakira was singing … I am a country composer and I listen to the story." The 31-year-old country singer tweeted Tuesday afternoon, February 4. "I said and I didn't mean anything negative about anyone. They are both talented women."

Green's explanation soon gained support from other users. One advised him: "People will literally find ANYTHING to be offended by these days. Don't stress! Show your character, not yours." Sharing a similar feeling, another user wrote: "I miss a world in which I didn't have to send this tweet to all the sensitive people who may have caused a violent reaction."

The singer of "Get That Man a Beer" was criticized for his tweet on Sunday, February 2. Watching the first half-time show in Latin that also featured J Balvin Y Bad bunnyHe told his more than a thousand followers: "Great game … but can I get someone to translate this part-time Super Bowl show so they know what they are singing about?"

The publication was quick to attract many negative reactions. Among those who criticized Green for the comment was the country singer Mickey guyton, who tweeted back: "I'm speechless. Make better people. Get out of you for a second and do better." UFC athlete Brandon Davis intervened, "Imagine being so stupid."

This was not the first time Green sparked controversy. In October 2019, the singer released his song "Bury Me in Dixie" from digital broadcast services. Although he insisted that the decision was made due to the poor quality of the song, Rolling Stone reported that it was actually caused by his lyrics that celebrated Confederate General Robert E. Lee.