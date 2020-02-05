Show trials: from Stalin's trials in Moscow to Trump's political trial | U.S

The United States is the oldest democracy in the world. Well, not quite! You will have to take that cliché with a pinch or two of salt to swallow it, you will have to ignore the genocide of the Native Americans, the transatlantic Slavicelectronic commerce, the relentless war around the world and the fact that the majority of black Americans (voting rights law of 1965) and women (1920) could not vote until very recently.

Be that as it may, the American institutions of liberal democracy, especially the legislative and judicial ones, are theoretically there to protect it against whims and unbridled tyrannies that could threaten its executive branch.

%MINIFYHTMLec26421811455f81ca28fcf39dfa002a11% %MINIFYHTMLec26421811455f81ca28fcf39dfa002a12%

However, Donald Trump's political trial show makes one wonder.

& # 39; The Moscow trials & # 39;

What we remember today as "the Moscow trials,quot; were a series of trials in the former Soviet Union in the late 1930s against Trotskyists and other "enemies,quot; that Joseph Stalin had considered dangerous for his reign. The defenders were accused of trying to subvert the Soviet Union and recover capitalism.

On the surface nothing in Trump & # 39; s political judgmential toThe United States Senate resembles those dark years of the former Soviet Union. What we are witnessing in the United States is democracy in action, isn't it?

The House of Representatives has accused the president of the United States, accused of abusing the power of his office to force a foreign country to investigate a political rival and the obstruction of Congress. The political trial was then sent to the United States Senate for a trial and possible removal of the presidentm office. That is what the constitution of the United States has stipulated wisely.

Senators were to listen to the case, evaluate the arguments, call witnesses and cast their votes. Democracy and the rule of law and, therefore, justice would be served. After all, the president of the court, John Roberts, presides over the political trial. judgment.

That would be the case if the two main factions of American politics, the Democrats and the Republicns, were really interested in the rule of law and reason and serving justice instead of safeguarding their immediate and banal political interests.

A fair trial, an impartial jury and the call of relevant witnesses to the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, are not interested. I had already openly stated that "I am not an impartial jury." His partner, the president of the Senate judiciary, Lindsey Graham, also said openly: "I am not trying to pretend to be a jury right here," promising that he would do everything in his power to make the political trial proceedings of the incurably corrupt Donald Trump "die quickly."

Stalin was probably not as remotely satisfied with his henchmen in the 1930s as Trump must be with his Republican comrades today. He will be acquitted and sent on his way to use this test of evidence in his favor to secure a second term.

Theater of the absurd

None the Moscow trials not even Trump'sdefault judgment they went later truth and justice. They were fantasy shows to suggest that justice was being done when, in fact, it was actively subverting.

the show will be used by Republicans to keep their grip in the White House and the Senate, continue naming coconservative judges of the Supreme Court, to hold the reins of power in the three branches of gGovernment and to make The USA. the envy orf xenophobicic dicTattoos around the world.

But neither Russia nor the United States have any exclusive claims about such exhibition judgments.

Perhaps the best example of all these trials was in France during the Dreyfus case when, in one of the most notorious examples of European anti-Semitism, a captain of Jewish artillery in the French army, Alfred Dreyfus (1859-1935), was falsely convicted of passing military secrets to the Germans. He was then publicly humiliated and subjected to the most hateful antisemitic poison.

In Iran, both under the Pahlavi regime and now under the Islamic Republic, the trials show that they have been the basic element of political persecution, being the most famous caseng that of Mohammad Mosaddeq after the CIA coup of 1953. In China, during the so-called "Great Leap Forward,quot; (1958-1962), Mao Zedong also gathered his real and imaginary political enemies and put them to the test., with Some sentenced to death.

More recently in Egypt, the trial of Hosni Mubarak and later Mohammad Morsi were an integral part of the counterrevolutionary mobilization to support above Military board of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. In Saudi Arabia, even more recently, the so-called trial of the murderers of Jamal Khashoggi was aimed at ending speculation about top leadership& # 39; s guilt in the murder of a dissident.

All these tests show, from Stalin Y Mao Trump & # 39; sAre reMinister of the so-called Theater of the Absurd, a genre of plays that emerged in Europe in the 1950s.

In the Theater of the Absurd, playwrights deliberately use disjointed and meaningless dialogues and make a capricious appearance of the plots to make fun of meaning and reason, largely according to the model that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former press secretary of the House Blanca, or better yet Kellyanne Conway, President Trump's chief advisor, uses to defend her boss.

In fact, the absurdity is in full show at Trump's trial: everyone knowsows thabused his office to pressure a foreignerntry and but in broad daylight, Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor orn the president's defense team, stands up and says that the constitution of the United States does not say what the constitution of the United States says, while McConnell It brings together a whole political machinery to exonerate Trump and help pave the way for his re-election.

Trthe presidency of the arbitrator and his political judgmentment are a theat of the absurd in a global scenario, except with real and dire consequences. There is no way out of this theater.

We are all trapped in it and forced to observe a mockery of justice in which the organs of "the oldest democracy in the world,quot; begin to devour themselves and the very idea of ​​democracy is reduced to nullity.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.