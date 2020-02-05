Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's son, Shareef, presents a tattoo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O & # 39; Nealthe son of honor Kobe Bryant.

%MINIFYHTMLddc63c2ee6e80566ca31a44c7954576911% %MINIFYHTMLddc63c2ee6e80566ca31a44c7954576912%

On Tuesday, Shareef O & # 39; Neal He took to Instagram to show the new ink he received in honor of the NBA legend, who died a week ago with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and another seven in a helicopter accident.

To pay tribute to the legacy of the Kobe Lakers in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old athlete had his shirt number 8 and 24 tattooed on his leg, along with an illustration of his shirt and Kobe shooting a basketball. Known for his work ethic on and off the court, Shareef had the words "Mamba Mentality,quot; and his logo tattooed on the shin to commemorate his famous slogan.

Lebron James He also honored Kobe with a permanent tribute. On January 31, he released the tattoo he got to commemorate the star athlete. Like Shareef, he paid tribute to Kobe's "Mamba,quot; legacy by tattooing the words "Mamba For Life,quot; on his thigh. Above is the tattoo of a snake, which is a nod to the nickname of Kobe Black Mamba, a rose and its Lakers numbers.