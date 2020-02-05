Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan burn the dance floor at Armaan Jains wedding

%MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564111% %MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564112%



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are an amazing couple. They have been together since childhood and it is undoubtedly Bollywood's most beloved power couple. Last night, the duo attended the great wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in the city and what happened then will make them stand out. Shah Rukh and Gauri took over the stage and performed several times.





From Kajra Re to the representation of the entire love story of the moment, they made sure the audience was entertaining and how.

%MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564113% %MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564114%



We have aligned all the dance videos of the super amazing night couple that was. Scroll and enjoy!

See this post on Instagram %MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564115% %MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564116% #ShahRukhKhan, #GauriKhan and #KaranJohar shake hands during the wedding reception of #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra last night. A publication shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on February 4, 2020 at 8:27 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram Epic! #ShahRukhKhan and #GauriKhan flaunted their movements at the wedding of #ArmaanJain and # AnissaMalhotra last night. A publication shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on February 4, 2020 at 7:49 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram #GauriKhan #sharukhkhan #armaanjain # wedding #saadigali A publication shared by PapRaazi (@papraazi) on February 4, 2020 at 10:04 p.m. PST

%MINIFYHTMLe2507f9fc4b7231a3dcd565d3c8f564117%