Several dead after al-Sadr followers assault the protest camp in Iraq | Iraq News

Baghdad, Iraq – At least five people were killed and dozens more were injured in clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr in southern Iraq.

Violence broke out Wednesday at a protest camp in the sacred city of Najaf after al-Sadr supporters tried to forcefully remove protesters from the site, where they had a sit-in.

According to the Reuters News Agency, al-Sadr supporters, known as the blue hats for the hat they often wear, threw petrol bombs at the protesters' shops and the shots fired shortly after.

Ali al Bayati of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights told Al Jazeera that at least five people were killed and dozens more were injured, while doctors estimated the death toll at six.

A resident of Najaf told Al Jazeera that the protest camp was completely empty of protesters and that he had fallen under the control of pro-Sadr men and local police forces at dusk. A video posted online showed that doctors treated at least three injured people in a busy hospital emergency room.

Faisal Said al-Mutar, founder of the youth empowerment organization Ideas Beyond Borders, tweeted on Wednesday that his shop caught fire in the attack.

The deadly incident is the latest in a series of violent clashes between al-Sadr supporters and anti-government protesters, as the schism between the two groups continues to widen.

It came only hours after al-Sadr called on his supporters to "unite to reveal the saboteurs and nationalist suitors helping the security forces. Blue hats have to pave the way with love, peace and compassion,quot;.

Al-Sadr initially backed the anti-government protests when they erupted in October, when Iraqis in the capital, Baghdad and the southern Shia areas took to the streets to demand an end to corruption, better economic opportunities and basic services.

However, in January, he said he withdrew his support for the protests, which caused protesters loyal to Sadrist to leave the uprising, only to ask his followers to return to the streets last week.

On Sunday, he changed his position again after the appointment of Mohammad Allawi as appointed prime minister, asking his followers to help the security forces remove the obstacles set by the protesters. Protesters have rejected Allawi's candidacy.

Al-Sadr militia spokesman Saraya al-Salam blamed the unknown perpetrators of burning "several tents of demonstrators and protesters … there were a series of minor injuries between the blue hats and this shows that they were attacked by Other side."

Allawi asked the interim government to protect the protesters until a new government is formed that "satisfies the aspirations of all Iraqis."

The governor of Najaf, Luay al-Yassiri, announced that public buildings would be closed on Thursday due to the fluid security situation.

Meanwhile, in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, protesters who left Wednesday night from inside their stores shouted: "Najaf, we will not forget you, all Baghdad is with you."