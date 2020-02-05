Selena Gomez's ancient music and style make her shrink

Brianna Capozzi
We totally understand Selena Gomez.
When it comes to looking at your old self, who is not ashamed of an outfit that seemed like a great idea at the time and not so much 10 years later? In that sense, the 27-year-old singer is like all of us. In a recently published interview for StunnedIn the edition of Primavera 2020, the star of "Rare,quot; covered practically all the subjects, from the first CD that he owned (Britney Spears& # 39; … drink one more time) to the scariest part of releasing his own album after a break of years.
While answering the questions of his famous colleagues, he faced one of Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Grammy-winning older brother of Billie eilish, who asked: "As a musician who has now been acting professionally for more than a decade, what is something you remember in your first years of career and love, and what makes you shiver?"
"For the first part of the question, I would say (I love) my innocence, "Gomez replied." For the second part, my style. My style of music and my style in general. Was only do not A great combination I am proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was such a different time that sometimes, when I listen to it, I think, & # 39; Oh, no! & # 39; "He continued laughing. We will remind you that Gomez began his career in music with his simple debut," Tell Me Something I Don & # 39; t Know ", in … drum roll please … 2008.
Although she is certainly no longer a rookie in the music industry, Gomez still had important nerves about her latest work. When asked "What was the scariest part of releasing an album after four years," said Gomez, "That nobody would like it and that my career as a singer would be over."
She explained, "I really thought that. I worked very, very hard on this album. I could have gone out and failed completely, and then it's like, well, where are you going from here? I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that's where it would have ended, in a spiral. So I'm glad it's working well. But I tried my best to make it as personal and real as possible. "
Another scary element of becoming the center of attention was returning to social networks. When asked if he would press a button and get rid of Instagram completely, Gomez replied: "I think a lot of people wouldn't like me to say yes. If I could find a balanced and happy environment, it would be great, but I'd be lying if I said that is not destroying part of my generation, its identity. It’s a big part of why I called my album Rare-because there is so much pressure to look the same as everyone else. "
The interpreter continued: "It was scary to start over: the first four days I thought: & # 39; No, there is no way I can do this & # 39; what I do now is to continue when I feel I need it, and then I I will disconnect, I will not take the time to explore or look at anything else. "
Now, almost two decades in his career in Hollywood with a new decade ahead, the multiple script is setting limits and leaving some things behind, including "leaving behind that girl who was, you know, very shy, weak, abused and silent ". Now I am entering who I should be; I'm leaving that girl behind. I give him a hug. I am who I am ".
Who is she, without regrets. "I mean, there are certain things that I wish would not have happened to me. But without them it would not have been the voice that I am for people who have been through the same thing," he replied when asked if he was sorry. .
"You know, going through lupus and kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with the decline, depression, anxiety and other mental health problems I had. It was a bit confusing. When & # 39; I lost "You to Love Me,quot; came out, I stepped back and I had this moment, like, & # 39; Oh … this is a great reason why I strove for this. That's why & # 39; ", Gomez reminded the magazine. "I was able to release a song that, hopefully, will help to heal some people, or it will simply let them know that they are not alone. Actually, I let it go personally and when something happened inside of me it just left. And for that I am grateful for the chapters of my life. I'm not saying it's easy from now on, but I have much more strength and much more courage and a bigger voice to defend what I deserve. "
