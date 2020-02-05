Selena Gomez launches new line of cosmetics & # 39; Rare Beauty & # 39;

Instagram

Selena Gomez It has spread its wings to the beauty industry. Just a few weeks after her new album "Rare" topped the Billboard 200 list, the singer of "Lose You to Love Me" presented an exciting announcement about the release of her own line of cosmetics called "Rare Beauty."

During a live Instagram chat with her fans on Tuesday, February 4, the 27-year-old shared: "I'm launching my own beauty brand and it's called Rare Beauty." She continued: "This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team … and it's important for me because I wanted to make a brand that you feel comfortable with."

"It's not just a brand. It will be a lifestyle," the former Disney star continued, explaining his goal with the line. "I want girls, boys, men and women to feel comfortable. It's [The rare beauty] is meant to be enjoyed, it's very special. We shouldn't look like everyone else, we should look like ourselves."

By saying that "Rare Beauty" will be in every Sephora store, the singer of "Look at Her Now" added that she wants the participation of her devotees. "I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real [with] real stories and real people and just a place where people can feel they are in a community," he explained. "Where they feel no pressure to resemble anything other than themselves."

On the same day, Selena treated fans with images behind the scenes of the brand planning process. "Being weird is being comfortable with yourself," he said in the voiceover of the short video. "I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me."

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand," said the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber set. "I want everyone to stop comparing each other and start embracing our uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty is not about how other people see you. It's about how you see yourself same."

In choosing Sephora as its brand partner, Rare Beauty CEO Scott Friedman said in a statement to WWD: "They are passionate about bringing Selena's message to life, a message that is aligned and synchronized with Sephora's We Sepong values. ". He added: "Rare Beauty will challenge the definition of beauty of society that affects our self-esteem. It's time to stop comparing and start embracing our own uniqueness. We are all different, and that's a good thing."