Scottish Premier League summary: Aberdeen suffers a home loss to St Johnstone as Kilmarnock's thriller with Hearts | Soccer news

Ross County recorded a first victory since mid-December; relegation rivals St Mirren and Hamilton settle for a draw





Ali McCann of St Johnstone celebrates his goal in victory at Aberdeen

A summary of a busy Scottish Premier League action night while Celtc and Rangers win, but the Hearts lose at home to Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen 0-1 St Johnstone

An early goal by midfielder Ali McCann gave St Johnstone a 1-0 victory at Aberdeen, which now has four league games without a goal.

Dons fans expressed frustration as the game progressed, and Derek McInnes' team had won only one of their last seven league games.

There was intrigue for local fans with the new signing of Ronald Hernandez who made his debut, the international of Venezuela, one of the three changes from the side that had tied with the Rangers over the weekend.

Scott McKenna has a late chance saved by Zander Clark of St Johnstone

Aberdeen attacked instantly, but Jon Gallagher sent his low effort to the side net from the Ryan Hedges pass.

However, Tommy Wright's team took the lead after just six minutes, as Hedges chose the wrong pass in the attack, which allowed Liam Craig to lead the charge forward. He chose McCann when the Dons' defense broke up and the 20-year-old midfielder passed by Joe Lewis to open the scoring.

The saints could have gone further if Michael O & # 39; Halloran's career on the right ended with a similar quality finish, but diverted his effort to the stand.

Hearts 2-3 Kilmarnock

Alan Power of Kilmarnock shows his delight after a crucial victory at Hearts

The hoodoo at Hearts' house against Kilmarnock continued while Daniel Stendel's team succumbed to an impressive 3-2 defeat at Tynecastle.

The goals of Stuart Findlay, Chris Burke and Eamonn Brophy secured a fourth successive victory in Gorgie for the Ayrshire team, while his undefeated career at the west end of Edinburgh extends until December 2016.

Killie finished the game with 10 men after the silly dismissal of goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu and suffered a nervous end after goals from Sean Clare and Craig Halkett.

But they stood firm to claim a second rebound victory under Alex Dyer and make sure the Hearts returned to the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premier League.

Motherwell 0-4 Celtic

Callum McGregor celebrates Celtic's third goal against Motherwell

Celtic's 4-0 complete victory over Motherwell at Fir Park kept the champions on a steady course for their ninth consecutive Ladbrokes Premier title.

Fit forward Odsonne Edouard scored after nine minutes of the first half in which the local battle team had lost several opportunities.

However, too much was done when Leigh Griffiths got into number two in the 51st minute before Callum McGregor added a third with a thunderous volley.

Edouard then made a wonderful free kick, his second goal in two games, for his 24th goal of the season, as Celtic secured a sixth straight victory since losing to chasing the Rangers late last year.

The Hoops remain seven points ahead of the Rangers at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard's team has a game in hand, but in any case it is the side of Neil Lennon who is building a steam head towards the meeting.

Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Ianis Hagi celebrates the Rangers 2-1 against Hibernian

Ianis Hagi kept the Rangers in the title race as their first goal for Steven Gerrard's team sealed a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in Ibrox.

The former rivals of the Celtic Firm threatened to disappear on the horizon while the Rangers struggled again to bring down a stubborn defense.

Paul Hanlon had caused fear and alarm among the Gers' support when he dismissed the Jack Ross team in front in the middle of the first half.

But George Edmundson, back in the starting lineup for the first time since October, scored his first goal since joining Oldham in the summer to level just before the break.

However, it seemed that the Rangers, who had lost five points in their first four games after the winter break, were going to lose more ground on the Neil Lennon champions when Leith's team held on.

But with only six minutes left, Genk Hagi midfielder opened his Ibrox account to make sure the deficit remains at seven points with a game in hand. Hibernian, meanwhile, clung to his place in the top six.

Ross County 2-0 Livingston

Billy McKay celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Livingston

Ross County recorded a first victory since mid-December after Billy McKay's double defeated Livingston 2-0.

The form book would have had Livi as the big favorites in the contest, having won their last five games in all competitions, but the Staggies got their rewards for better performances in recent weeks, ending an eight-game streak without victories.

The Staggies did not have to wait long to have an impact on the other end, as they continued after only three minutes.

Sean Kelly threw a cross from the left into a busy penalty area, but Captain Marcus Fraser had time to knock the ball down with a lovely touch and leave it for McKay to finish it.

It was the hosts who found the second most important goal in the hour mark.

Iain Vigurs recovered the ball when Livingston tried to climb into the park and played in McKay, which had broken the offside trap.

Livi's defenders seemed to stop waiting for the flag, but he stayed low and McKay circled the goalkeeper to find the net.

St Mirren 1-1 Hamilton

Ilkay Durmus of St Mirren celebrates his goal with teammate Cammy MacPherson

Premier League relegation rivals St Mirren and Hamilton settled for a 1-1 draw at Paisley after Mickel Miller missed a second half penalty for Accies.

David Templeton put the visitors to the front in the middle of the first half before Ilkay Durmus tied for a free kick after Miller committed a foul on Ryan Flynn.

Miller then won a penalty after being caught by Lee Hodson, but dragged his effort to the maximum, leaving Hamilton one point above the Hearts at the bottom and three behind St Mirren.