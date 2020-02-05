Rosario Dawson says he won't smoke weed again until 04/20

Near the end of 2019, Rosario Dawson's father had to undergo surgery for pancreatic cancer. For that reason, Rosario decided to leave the pot for the moment. In other words, the Employees II The actress has been in a health kick.

Page Six reports that the actress has been mainly consuming a vegan plant-based diet, which includes sporadically fish, spinach, yams and oats. However, the most important part of the diet is to avoid the two most popular substances in the United States, alcohol and herb.

During a new interview with Women’s Health, Dawson explained that he feels “contaminated by the planet,” and added to his experience of seeing his father fight on his journey. Consequently, he has committed to a healthy lifestyle.

According to the actress, she is working to have as much "clarity,quot; and focus on her life as possible. It is true that he intends to consume CBD on April 20, 2020. Dawson rose to fame for the first time when Larry Clark noticed her and gave her the controversial role in the 1995 film, Kids.

At that time, Rosario was only 15 years old. Rosario is a single mother and also has an adopted teenage daughter, Isabella. Reportedly, she and her daughter see a therapist together, which has helped them feel each other and also deal with their own childhood feelings.

In the past, Rosario has been sincere about her own struggles with sexual abuse at the #MeToo age. The star revealed that he has learned a lot about trauma in recent years. She would always feel angry and, ultimately, chose to get away from those feelings.

In addition, Rosario is dating the politician, Cory Booker, who recently left the presidential race. The couple has talked about marriage a couple of times. the Seven pounds The actress noted that she and Cory have much to experience yet.

According to the Employees II alum, she and Cory have a strong bond, in fact, it is the strongest relationship with a man she has ever had.



