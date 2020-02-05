Romanian lawmakers overthrow the government of Prime Minister Orban | News

Romanian lawmakers have overthrown the prime minister Ludovic Orban & # 39; s centrist retail government in a vote of distrust, which increases the possibility of early elections.

Opposition left-wing politicians presented Wednesday’s vote of distrust in parliament against Orban minority government.

the The Social Democrats (PSD) achieved the minimum of 233 votes out of a total of 465 deputies to overthrow the government, with 261 votes in favor of the motion.

"The Orban government fell. It's a big step for Romanian democracy," said Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic opposition (PSD), which had launched the motion.

The movement was triggered by Orban's announcement that he would try to change the law for local elections.

The PSD vehemently opposed it because it saw the movement as a threat to its chances of success in the local elections to be held in June.

"A parliament dominated by regressive forces, who walked throughout democracy, today decided the collapse of the government I lead," Orban told reporters after the vote.

Ironically, Orban can actually benefit from a vote of mistrust if it leads to early national elections, because his party currently enjoys great advantages of more than 20 percent in the polls.

President Klaus Iohannis must now appoint a new prime minister who in turn should try to gather a parliamentary majority.

According to the country's constitution, the president can only dissolve parliament after two failed attempts to install a new executive within 60 days.

Romania has not held early elections since the fall of communism 30 years ago.