Rising Stars: a look at the impact of young Dallas talent

NEW YORK – The Stars are in a fight for the playoffs, and it seems that their season is likely to extend beyond the 82 assigned games. But if it weren't for the production of some of its young stars, this season could be very different.

Dallas has made a good draft in recent years, and they are beginning to see the benefits of good high-risk decision making. While some draft prospects converted to picks remain in the AHL, developing with the Texas Stars in Austin, others are having an impact at the NHL level.

"It's these guys, they are ready to play. They have done a great job preparing as young players," Star Captain Jamie Benn told Sporting News. “With the kids (young people), you try to feed them with good data from time to time and only help them with small parts of the game. … There is not one or two boys in this room doing it, it is from top to bottom, from doorman to old, young. We have joined as a group. "

However, the season did not start according to the plan, as Dallas started 1-7-1 to the surprise of hockey fans throughout the league. But Benn repeatedly said, at that time, that the stretch was extended because it was at the beginning of a new season, which assured Dallas fans that the team would return to the track.

"I think the beginning of the season probably brought us closer and discovered how to win the hockey games, what we have to do every night." We handle it as a group, ”said Benn. "There are certain things you can do as an individual to help your team play better, but the start really wasn't a big deal for us." Obviously, we didn't want to start that way, but that's hockey and all that happens and we handle it as a group and move on. "

The team was able to regroup after the bad start, achieving an impressive 14-1-1 race. The Stars are now 30-18-5, seven points behind the division's leading Blues, who are 72 with a most played game.

Part of the credit for the success of the season so far belongs to three players who have not yet overshadowed at 24 years of age, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov.

Let's take a look at the three "Rising Stars,quot; that made significant contributions to Dallas in 2019-20.

I look at Heiskanen (D)

Years: twenty

Drought: 2017 (round 1, selection 3)

Heiskanen had an immediate impact on Dallas when he entered the league. For much of his rookie season, he was considered a strong candidate for the Calder Trophy, but he finally gave in to Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. In fact, Heiskanen was rejected even from being a finalist thanks to the stellar seasons of St. Louis goalkeeper Jordan Binnington and Buffalo defender Rasmus Dahlin, but he achieved the All-Star Game, the representative of the solitary star of the Star State Lonely

Regardless of the voting results, the Finland product produced its rookie season, scoring 12 goals and scoring 21 assists before adding a couple of goals and a couple more assists in 13 playoff games. Heiskanen is looking to outshine these numbers this season and is on his way to 39 points and 28 assists.

But it is what makes the score sheet so impressive: routinely, the 20-year-old will make clean plays in situations where other players commit penalties; Heiskanen has only 10 minutes of penalty this season. He deftly hits the approaching attackers with control and precision, hitting the disc and often resulting in turnovers (the good guy).

"I look is probably an exception," Benn said. "It's way beyond his years and I think it shows by the way he plays on ice."

Heiskanen was used almost immediately in special teams and in overtime situations 3 against 3 as a valuable weapon from the moment he was recruited. It shows both the skillful defensive game and the handling of the baton and can jump into the attack, often taking the disc to the offensive zone, establishing shots or maintaining control of the attack so that teammates establish or make line changes without losing the possession.

Roope Hintz (LW)

Years: 2. 3

Drought: 2015 (round 2, selection 49)

If so far you have not heard the name "Roope Hintz,quot;, you are missing it. With blond strands flowing in the air, the 23-year-old sprinter has shown his speed as lightning several times since joining the Stars last season.

The 2015 draft team spent much of the 2018-19 season traveling between Dallas and Austin, splitting time with the NHL and AHL competition, but seems to have prepared it for the high-speed and high-intensity reality of playoff hockey in the Last postseason NHL Maybe it was the NHL that wasn't ready for him.

After a modest line of statistics 9-13-22 in 58 games during the regular season, Hintz tied Alexander Radulov for a star goal in the top five goals in 13 games. He also had three assists, raising his total points to eight. For reference, that is a rate of 0.615 points per game. His total points per game in the regular season was only 0.379. He raised his game when it mattered most.

The news that he played Game 7 of extra overtime in the second round with a broken foot was almost disconcerting, as he was still pushing defenders out of the net to mark opportunities with 23:35 of ice time. Unfortunately, he has not been 100 percent healthy this season, he has already missed nine games.

Hintz has already surpassed last season's total points with 15 goals and nine assists in his 2019-20 campaign. His 15 goals are tied for a better team, once again, with Radulov. If the rest of the season is slightly stronger than the first 44 games, the second-year striker may be knocking on the door for the first 30-goal season of his young career.

Denis Gurianov (RW)

Years: 22

Drought: 2015 (round 1, selection 12)

There is a strong argument that Gurianov has been overlooked due to the game of the two young people discussed above, but it shouldn't be.

Like Hintz, Gurianov has a speed that kills. Also similar to Hintz, Gurianov has spent time with Texas Stars and Dallas Stars since he was selected in 2015. In his first 22 games at the NHL level, a game in 2016 and 21 in 2018-19, the end of 22 years. I only had one account and three assistants.

But in 2019-20, Gurianov became a constant player in the last six of the lineup, scoring 14 goals and recording six assists in 48 games. He has three goals in his last five games, including a one-pass Corey Perry pass on Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

On October 24 against the Ducks, Gurianov scored his first two goals of the season in almost identical reverse shots in the first period. In the end, his goals were the only ones Dallas scored, but it was enough to secure the 2-1 victory. At that point in the season, Gurianov had missed four games. Forty-one games later, only one more has been lost.

Perhaps the speed and skill he showed on October 24 solidified his place as usual in the lineup. But whatever he has done is a testament that the younger players are ready to compete at the highest level.