Rihanna will be honored with the President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards

The president and executive director of NAACP, Derrick Johnson, is excited about the innovative "career as an artist and musician" of the founder of Fenty Beauty, in addition to her great contribution as "a stellar public official."

Rihanna It will be recognized for its special achievement and distinguished public service. On Tuesday, February 4, the creator of hits "We Found Love" was announced to receive the prestigious President's Award this year, and he will be awarded the honor at the 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California.

"Rihanna (@badgalriri), global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur and philanthropist, will receive the prestigious President's Award during the 51st #NAACPImageAwards," announced the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on its page Instagram "The president of NAACP @derricknaacp will present the award to Rihanna during the @naacpimageawards awards at BET."

Speaking about the selection of the 31-year-old singer, the president and CEO of NAACP, Derrick Johnson said in a statement: "Rihanna has not only enjoyed an innovative career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar audience .server. " She added that she "personifies the type of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award."

The successful "Umbrella", who was born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has made a name for herself in music by having 14 number one singles, winning 9 Grammys and becoming one of the best selling music in the world. In the fashion industry, it has left its mark with its global beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, the lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, and the luxury fashion line, FENTY.

As a philanthropist, Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. As a tribute to her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, her organization aims to improve the quality of life and promote the global defense of young people around the world, as well as help underserved communities. through health care and education.

The honor of this President's Award placed Rihanna alongside previous recipients that include Jay Z, Lauryn hill, Colin Powell, Condoleezza rice, Jesse Jackson, Soledad O & # 39; Brien Y Muhammad Ali. The Image Awards themselves will air live on BET networks on February 22.