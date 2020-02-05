Richard Johnson: Sky Sports Racing spends a day with four-time jockey champion | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLc483d1d3802d46bb6a5e6365fc6e87a711% %MINIFYHTMLc483d1d3802d46bb6a5e6365fc6e87a712%









Mick Fitzgerald, of Sky Sports Racing, spends the day with four-time Jockey jump champion Richard Johnson.

Sky Sports Racing recently spent a day with four-time National Hunt jockey champion Richard Johnson to get more information about his busy routine.

Johnson, who won all four titles since the legendary AP McCoy retired in 2015, faces a race against time to return to Cheltenham Festival this season, having broken his arm a week after having Mick Fitzgerald as his shadow

But before that disappointing setback …

The day started early, and ended late, at Johnson's home in Herefordshire and included a morning of schooling in one of the country's main courtyards and a trip through Lingfield Park in Surrey for just a couple of very sophisticated attractions.

Listen to Johnson, fellow riders, his long-time camera support, trainers and as close as he can to the horse's mouth, as well as an idea of ​​the champion's amazing dietary regime at breakfast time!

Click on the video above to see the best moments of the day, starting when Richard knocks on the door of his former colleague in the weighing room … at 4:45 am!