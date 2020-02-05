Ray J's wife, Princess Love Norwood, receives support from Phaedra Parks after being criticized for sharing this photo of her post-baby body

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, are going through some marital problems, but she still finds time to applaud those who hate.

The reality television star recently gave birth to a beautiful baby named Epik Norwood. The mother of two children is working hard to recover her sexy body in the best way, and some people find that she is moving too fast.

Through social networks, Ray J's wife shared this photo with the following legend: "Recovering that old thang,quot;.

Phaedra Parks received this sweet compliment: "She is fine She is fine well 🔥"

A critic lashed out saying, “Don't you focus on your children? You can't have a child three days ago and be so obsessed with a body. "I guess it's a Hollyweird thing."

Princess Love responded with: "Shut up."

One defender said: "You do it … Your body looks great … I've had ten children, and I'm trying to come back before any other child … Work in progress 💖💖💖".

The critic came back to explain: "No one said it didn't look good; Even a blind person can see that it is beautiful. But it is not normal how the pressure in Hollyweird makes women concentrate only on backing away. Look at Draya after having given birth. She was in the gym after one day. Well, maybe for Americans it's normal. "

This sponsor replied: "Right! You must make sure you're good … you're definitely focusing on the kids on the tour and taking care of you … why do people come to your page and speak Chit ????"

The same critic continued: "You never said you said it didn't look good. Reread my statement. My point was cursed, can't it look good on its own? They don't all do things for other people or please everyone, it's not "Well, make assumptions. 🤷🏿‍♀️ Hater? You are the ones who hate. I said nothing viciously. But the women in Hollywood focus on returning as soon as possible. It's pressure. It's not pressured, okay? I can see that Princess is a beautiful woman who does not have to feel insecure, as I said, she is an American, there is no hate here just worried.

A fan replied: "You are saying that she does not focus on her children, and those are words of struggle. You are saying that she is more concerned with herself than her child's needs, which is not for you to say and is rude as Hell, she shines and recovers, without the need for negativity or jealousy, just rude.

Princess Love is a very compelling character.



