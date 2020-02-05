Rapper J.I., 18, shoots Wendy Williams

%MINIFYHTML877921010568ef5ac529d36dfd8cbd3911% %MINIFYHTML877921010568ef5ac529d36dfd8cbd3912%

Instagram

Sharing on Instagram a video of the 55-year-old television personality talking about him in an episode of her self-titled talk show, the young rapper thinks she's & # 39; linda & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

JI You may need to investigate a little before shooting someone. The teenage rapper has driven many of his followers crazy when he seemed to flirt with Wendy Williams on Instagram on Tuesday, February 4.

It all started after the television personality talked about him in an episode of his homonymous talk show. "I have no idea who this rapper J.I. is," he told his audience. "You know? Clap if you know who J.I." Not many people in the audience applauded, which led Wendy to say, "Okay, one person." Then he added: "It's not even about him. Although he's very pretty, I don't know where he is from, I don't know how old he is."

%MINIFYHTML877921010568ef5ac529d36dfd8cbd3913% %MINIFYHTML877921010568ef5ac529d36dfd8cbd3914%

She tried to get information about J.I. It was in vain through the host of the program, since he could not find the page of the 18-year-old on Spotify. "It's not even about you, although J.I., welcome to Hot Topics," he concluded.

%MINIFYHTML877921010568ef5ac529d36dfd8cbd3915% %MINIFYHTML877921010568ef5ac529d36dfd8cbd3916%

JI He learned about this and shared the clip on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption: "I have never heard of this lady one day in my life, someone labels her and tells her that I think she is also pretty."

<br />

His post soon attracted the attention of people who advised him not to even try to go beyond flirting with Wendy given his age gap. "Lol, he told the old brother that he is not up to date with rap or hip hop," said one of his followers. "She has more than 50 days," said another, while someone wrote: "Have you seen her standing?", Apparently making fun of her body. "You move here! But she's NOT pretty my brother!" another intervened.

Others, on the other hand, believed that J.I. He was just being sarcastic and lied about not knowing the television personality to hit him back. Meanwhile, Wendy has not yet responded.