Rankings of National Signature Day 2020 players: 100 best recruits, subsequent signing period

National American Football Day of college football is here, and some things have changed since the end of the initial signing period on December 20.

That includes updated class team ratings, but mostly it has to do with several updates in the 2020 recruitment ranking. Six players listed as five-star recruits before the initial signing period fell to four-star ratings; 10 went into the five-star category before National Signature Day 2020.

That may not seem important: college coaches will tell you that it is not, but for those who are attracted to class ratings, those changes can make a difference.

With that, here are the 100 best recruits updated before National Signature Day 2020 (all classifications through 247Sports Composite):

The 100 best college football recruits of 2020

(Unsigned players are in bold).

5 star recruits

1. Bryan Bresee (No. 1 DT)

2. Bryce Young (DUAL No. 1)

3. Julian Fleming (No. 1 WR)

4. Kelee Ringo (No. 1 CB)

5. Arik Gilbert (No. 1 TE)

6. Justin Flowe (No. 1 ILB)

7. Myles Murphy (No. 1 DT)

8. Jordan Burch (No. 2 SDE)

9. Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 1 OT)

10. DJ Uiagalelei (No. 1 PRO)

11. Broderick Jones (No. 2 OT)

12. Gervon Dexter (No. 3 DT)

13. Noah Sewell (No. 2 ILB)

14. Elias Ricks (No. 2 CB)

15. Bijan Robinson (No. 1 RB)

16. Zachary Evans (No. 2 RB)

17. Will Anderson (No. 1 WDE)

18. Jalen Carter (No. 4 DT)

19. Chris Braswell (No. 2 WDE)

20. Demarkcus Bowman (No. 3 RB)

21. Jaylon Jones (No. 1 S)

22. Drew Sanders (No. 1 ATH)

23. Darnell Washington (No. 2 ATH)

24. Kayshon Boutte (No. 2 WR)

25. Demond Demas (No. 3 WR)

26. Trenton Simpson (No. 1 OLB)

27. Rakim Jarrett (No. 4 WR)

28. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 5 WR)

29. Sav & # 39; ell Smalls (No. 3 ILB)

30. Dontae Manning (No. 3 CB)

31. Michael Mayer (No. 2 TE)

4-star recruits

32. Mekhail Sherman (No. 2 OLB)

33. Demonte Capehart (No. 5 DT)

34. Demorie Tate (No. 4 CB)

35. Curtis Jacobs (No. 3 OLB)

36. Jordan Johnson (No. 6 WR)

37. Tate Ratledge (No. 3 OT)

38. Demouy Kennedy (No. 3 ILB)

39. Tank Bigsby (No. 4 RB)

40. Jaquelin Roy (No. 6 DT)

41. CJ Stroud (No. 2 PRO)

42. MarShawn Lloyd (No. 5 RB)

43. Desmond Evans (No. 4 WDE)

44. Avantae Williams (No. 2 S)

45. Gary Bryant Jr. (No. 7 WR)

46. ​​Jase McClellan (No. 6 RB)

47. Turner Corcoran (No. 4 OT)

48. Donell Harris (No. 5 WDE)

49. Walker Parks (No. 5 OT)

50. Clark Phillips III (No. 5 CB)

51. Justin Rogers (No. 7 DT)

52. Fred Davis II (No. 6 CB)

53. Kendall Milton (No. 7 RB)

54. Marcus Rosemy (No. 8 WR)

55. Timothy Smith (No. 8 DT)

56. Phillip Webb (No. 4 OLB)

57. Hudson Card (No. 2 DUAL)

58. Arian Smith (No. 9 WR)

59. Sedrick Van Pran (No. 1 C)

60. Brian Branch (No. 3 S)

61. McKinnley Jackson (No. 9 DT)

62. Alfred Collins (No. 3 SDE)

63. Derek Wingo (No. 5 OLB)

64. Quandarrius Robinson (No. 6 OLB)

65. Gee Scott Jr. (No. 10 WR)

66. Xzavier Henderson (No. 11 WR)

67. Jalen McMillan (No. 12 WR)

68. E.J. Williams (No. 13 WR)

69. Chris Tyree (No. 1 APB)

70. Quentin Johnston (No. 14 WR)

71. Theo Johnson (No. 3 TE)

72. Myles Hinton (No. 6 OT)

73. Ja & # 39; Quinden Jackson (No. 3 DUAL)

74. Cody Simon (No. 4 ILB)

75. Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 8 RB)

76. Roydell Williams (No. 9 RB)

77. Zykeivous Walker (No. 3 SDE)

78. Antonio Johnson (No. 4 S)

79. Jordan Toles (No. 5 S)

80. Keshawn Lawrence (No. 4 S)

81. Jermaine Burton (No. 15 WR)

82. Trey Wedig (No. 7 OT)

83. BJ Ojulari (No. 6 WDE)

84. Chantz Williams (No. 7 WDE)

85. Luke Doty (No. 4 DUAL)

86. Jahari Rogers (No. 7 CB)

87. Andrew Gentry (No. 8 OT)

88. Antonio Doyle (No. 5 ILB)

89. Nate Anderson (No. 1 OG)

90. Omari Thomas (No.10 DT)

91. Mookie Cooper (No. 16 WR)

92. Andrew Raym (No. 2 OG)

93. Tre Williams (No. 11 DT)

94. Josh Downs (17 WR)

95. Jacobian Guillory (No. 12 DT)

96. Antoine Sampah (No. 6 ILB)

97. Wesley Steiner (No. 7 ILB)

98. Harrison Bailey (No. 3 PRO)

99. Tosh Baker (No. 9 OT)

100. Jay Hardy (No. 13 DT)

University football recruits 2020: ranking of the 100 best players per position

Dual threat field marshals

Player (general rank) 1. Bryce Young (No. 2) 2. Hudson Card (No. 57) 3. Ja & # 39; Quinden Jackson (No. 73) 4. Luke Doty (No. 85)

Professional quarterbacks

Player (general rank) 1. DJ Uiagalelei (No. 10) 2. CJ Stroud (No. 41) 3. Harrison Bailey (No. 98)

Corridors

Player (general rank) 1. Bijan Robinson (No. 15) 2. Zachary Evans (No. 16) 3. Demarkcus Bowman (No. 20) 4. Tank Bigsby (No. 39) 5. MarShawn Lloyd (No. 42) 6. Jase McClellan (No. 46) 7. Kendall Milton (No. 53) 8. Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 75) 9. Roydell Williams (No. 76)

Multi-purpose backups

Player (general rank) 1. Chris Tyree (No. 69)

Athletes

Player (general rank) 1. Drew Sanders (No. 22) 2. Darnell Washington (No. 23)

Wide receivers

Player (general rank) 1. Julian Fleming (No. 3) 2. Kayshon Boutte (No. 24) 3. Demond Demas (No. 25) 4. Rakim Jarrett (No. 27) 5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 28) 6. Jordan Johnson (No. 36) 7. Gary Bryant Jr. (No. 45) 8. Marcus Rosemy (No. 54) 9. Arian Smith (No. 58) 10. Gee Scott Jr. (No. 65) 11. Xzavier Henderson (No. 66) 12. Jalen McMillan (No. 67) 13. E.J. Williams (No. 68) 14. Quentin Johnston (No. 70) 15. Jermaine Burton (No. 81) 16. Mookie Cooper (No. 91) 17. Josh Downs (No. 94)

Tight ends

Player (general rank) 1. Arik Gilbert (No. 5) 2. Michael Mayer (No. 31) 3. Theo Johnson (No. 71)

Offensive tackle

Player (general rank) 1. Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 9) 2. Broderick Jones (No. 11) 3. Tate Ratledge (No. 37) 4. Turner Corcoran (No. 47) 5. Walker Parks (No. 49) 6. Myles Hinton (No. 72) 7. Trey Wedig (No. 82) 8. Andrew Gentry (No. 87) 9. Tosh Baker (No. 99)

Guards

Player (general rank) 1. Nate Anderson (No. 89) 2. Andrew Raym (No. 92)

Centers

Player (general rank) 1. Sedrick Van Pran (No. 59)

Defensive side of the strong side

Player (general rank) 1. Myles Murphy (No. 7) 2. Alfred Collins (No. 62) 3. Zykeivous Walker (No. 77)

Defensive end of the weak side

Player (general rank) 1. Will Anderson (No. 17) 2. Chris Braswell (No. 19) 3. Sav & # 39; ell Smalls (No. 29) 4. Desmond Evans (No. 43) 5. Donell Harris (No. 48) 6. BJ Ojulari (No. 83) 7. Chantz Williams (No. 84)

Defensive tackles

Player (general rank) 1. Bryan Bresee (No. 1) 2. Jordan Burch (No. 8) 3. Gervon Dexter (No. 12) 4. Jalen Carter (No. 18) 5. Demonte Capehart (No. 33) 6. Jaquelin Roy (No. 40) 7. Justin Rogers (No. 51) 8. Timothy Smith (No. 55) 9. McKinnley Jackson (No. 61) 10. Omari Thomas (No. 90) 11. Tre Williams (No. 93) 12. Jacobian Guillory (No. 95) 13. Jay Hardy (No. 100)

Internal linebackers

Player (general rank) 1. Justin Flowe (No. 6) 2. Noah Sewell (No. 13) 3. Demouy Kennedy (No. 38) 4. Cody Simon (No. 74) 5. Antonio Doyle (No. 88) 6. Antoine Sampah (No. 96) 7. Wesley Steiner (No. 97)

External supporters

Player (general rank) 1. Trenton Simpson (No. 26) 2. Mekhail Sherman (No. 32) 3. Curtis Jacobs (No. 35) 4. Phillip Webb (No. 56) 5. Derek Wingo (No. 63) 6. Quandarrius Robinson (No. 64)

Corners

Player (general rank) 1. Kelee Ringo (No. 4) 2. Elias Ricks (No. 14) 3. Dontae Manning (No. 30) 4. Demorie Tate (No. 34) 5. Clark Phillips III (No. 50) 6. Fred Davis II (No. 52) 6. Jahari Rogers (No. 86)

Safeties

Player (general rank) 1. Jaylon Jones (No. 21) 2. Avantae Williams (No. 44) 3. Brian Branch (No. 60) 4. Antonio Johnson (No. 78) 5. Jordan Toles (No. 79) 6. Keshawn Lawrence (No. 80)

