Rangers 2 – 1 Hibernian

The Rangers remain seven points adrift from Celtic on top of the Scottish Premier League





Ianis Hagi celebrates his first goal for the Rangers when Hibernian was defeated

Ianis Hagi kept the Rangers in the title race as their first goal for Steven Gerrard's team sealed a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in Ibrox.

The former rivals of the Celtic Firm threatened to disappear on the horizon while the Rangers struggled again to bring down a stubborn defense.

Paul Hanlon had caused fear and alarm among the Gers' support when he dismissed the Jack Ross team in front in the middle of the first half.

But George Edmundson, back in the starting lineup for the first time since October, scored his first goal since joining Oldham in the summer to level just before the break.

However, it seemed that the Rangers, who had lost five points in their first four games after the winter break, were going to lose more ground on the Neil Lennon champions when Leith's team held on.

But with only six minutes left, Genk Hagi midfielder opened his Ibrox account to make sure the deficit remains at seven points with a game in hand. Hibernian, meanwhile, clung to his place in the top six.

Ibrox has been an anxious place since the end of the year with Gerrard's team as a shadow of the team that lit fire under the title race with their victory at Celtic Park.

An early goal would have calmed the nerves, but Alfredo Morelos was frustrated three minutes after running past Hanlon to the pass of Captain James Tavernier, with Ofir Marciano making a good stop.

George Edmundson leveled with a good finish right in the halftime punch

Edmundson had to make his own intervention shortly after when Scott Allan slipped Joe Newell behind the Gers defense.

This was the fifth game that was organized in Ibrox in the last two and a half weeks and the launch began to suffer. The last thing the local players needed with their confidence levels on the floor were quagmire conditions that forced them to guess their first touch.

But there was little understanding from local fans, who responded to each lost pass and to a cross surpassed with a roar of frustration. The moans almost ran off the ladder in 35 minutes when Hibs opened the score.

Edmundson gave away a free kick when he pounced on Steven Whittaker. Christian Doidge was the first to meet Allan's delivery, but Allan McGregor did not approach the front of the forward in a loop, which allowed Hanlon to shoot at the empty net.

Ianis Hagi celebrates the Rangers 2-1 in the final stages

However, the objective provoked the life of Gers.

There were unsuccessful penalty claims when Ryan Kent fell on Whittaker's legs while Scott Arfield wasted a golden opportunity after being attacked by Joe Aribo.

But the scores were leveled by the break when Edmundson swooped in the first half's detention time. The delivery of the fixed piece of Tavernier from the right ended up hitting the shins of Paul McGinn and Stephane Omeonga before going to the center of the Gers to attack home.

The equalizer immediately changed the mood around Ibrox. Fans roared at their team after the change and were almost celebrating when Hagi and Morelos approached. Aribo caught a short distance in a corner while Marciano made another vital blockade of Morelos when the Hibs box was besieged.

With the clock running and no progress, another attack of anguish began to spread through the support of Gers.

But Hagi eliminated the worries. Connor Goldson pushed a header from Arfield towards the Romanian in the box and, from a narrow angle, threw a sublime finish in the lower corner to make Ibrox go crazy.