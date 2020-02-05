Protesters urge the United Kingdom to reunite refugee children with families | News

%MINIFYHTMLfdf08a49fa017c420d691f5a2972630211% %MINIFYHTMLfdf08a49fa017c420d691f5a2972630212%

Unaccompanied refugee children should be allowed to reunite with their families, activists urged the UK government on Wednesday.

A group of students from Oaklands School in East London accompanied a group of refugees and human rights workers who walked to the Interior Ministry on Wednesday to deliver a petition of 75,000 people demanding that refugee children in the UK can Live with their families.

The law currently allows adult refugees in the United Kingdom to sponsor their families to join them here, but children do not have that right.

"Cruel and restrictive rules,quot; and that refugee children should become a "priority," said Tom Davies, campaign director for Amnesty International United Kingdom.

"Here in the United Kingdom, there are many vulnerable children who need to be with their families and separate from them is not a good thing and the government is doing it intentionally."

Amnesty International said the petition asked the government to allow refugee children in the United Kingdom the right to sponsor their close family, an expansion on who qualifies as a family, so that young people who have turned 18 and the elderly parents advanced can join their relatives. They also want funds to be allocated for legal assistance in cases of family reunion of refugees.

The human rights group, in collaboration with 52 other refugee organizations, has campaigned on the issue of refugee children since 2017.

& # 39; Supported Horrors & # 39;

The march, organized by Families Together Coalition, of which Amnesty is a member, came after parliamentarians voted against an amendment of the Lords to the EU Retirement Bill that would have guaranteed that refugee children could join to relatives in the United Kingdom after Brexit.

Amnesty Davies revealed the horrors suffered by some refugees, including a Sudanese teenager named Habib, who fled his country and sought refuge in the United Kingdom after being arrested for his father's political campaign.

He said he was tortured and went to Libya in a boat where he claimed to have witnessed the murder of a baby by a smuggler.

"I was in a boat to come to Europe and it sank and saw people drown," said Davies.

"Horrible, horrible experiences both in your home country and on your trip to the United Kingdom, and then being separated from your loved ones due to these rules is more than cruel."

SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who marched with the students, told the AP news agency: "The pressure is on the government to make this change.

"In almost every country in Europe, children have the same family reunion rights as adults.

"Strangely, the United Kingdom does not do that, and has resisted that: the conservative government has resisted giving children the same rights and having their families with them. Actually, it is not a big question." .

"Unfortunately, the government will not take any action unless pressure is put on them."

MacNeil said that the former leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, and whip Rebecca Harris "did not help,quot; with their proposed legislation on the subject, but that he hopes "a change of opinion, and that the right thing be done in the future,quot;. final,quot;.