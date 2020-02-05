Prince Harry is baptized as the most affectionate husband after a video of him fixing Meghan Markle's hair and goes viral: he treats her like a princess

%MINIFYHTML30f1f7a25db6a082f3553a7f9092c33d11% %MINIFYHTML30f1f7a25db6a082f3553a7f9092c33d12%

Prince Harry has been rated as the most affectionate and caring husband after the videos of him fixing Meghan Markle's hair become viral. Many feel that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a fairytale romance and are willing to do anything to be together, even leave the monarchy. Although they may have lost their His and Her Royal Highness titles, fans say there is no doubt that Prince Harry treats Meghan Markle like a princess. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, social networks exploded with comments about the way he looked at her or held her hand. It seems that he has maintained the same level of devout attention and affection for his girlfriend, since the video shows Prince Harry continually attending to all of Meghan's needs, even if this involves removing her hair from her face or making sure that her ponytail Don't get caught in it. necklace.

The compilation of videos of Prince Harry fixing Meghan Markle's hair has generated some controversy. Some people feel that they would bother with such devotion and attention. It seems that this act of service and love that Prince Harry performs in Meghan Markle is very much appreciated and reciprocated, as she continually smiles and responds with love to her husband's sweet gestures.

If you haven't seen Prince Harry's video biting Meghan Markle and helping her with her hair, you can watch that video below.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have renounced their royal duties and are making a new life in Canada, fans have been curious to know what the future of Archie's nine-month-old parents holds. Judging by the way Prince Harry continues to treat Meghan Markle, it is clear that she will always be his princess.

What do you think about the viral video of Prince Harry in love with Meghan Markle?

Do you like the way he treats Meghan Markle or would you find that level of attention and attention annoying? It seems that for every critical comment about Prince Harry's affectionate behavior there are ten in contrast that say romantic gestures are moving and that more people should behave like Prince Harry.



