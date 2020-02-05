"I don't want a place of sympathy. If I'm good enough to achieve and qualify, then I need to earn my place there."





Phil Mickelson wants to qualify for the US Open for merit

%MINIFYHTML046736196d8c0fd4b71a2f99586ca8ff11% %MINIFYHTML046736196d8c0fd4b71a2f99586ca8ff12%

Phil Mickelson has insisted he would reject a special exemption for this year's US Open if he doesn't qualify directly.

Mickelson has not lost hope of getting the eldest to avoid him, and is still hoping to win his place in Winged Foot, home of one of his almost failed dying in the tournament when he was last organized there in 2006.

If he does not qualify, the 49-year-old would be a candidate for a special invitation from the tournament organizers, the USGA, based on his history with the event and his popularity among local fans.

Mickelson has missed the event only twice since his debut in 1990

But Mickelson revealed that he would not accept any kind of invitation, since he would consider it as "sympathy,quot;, and is focused on earning his place in the field by merit.

"I will not accept it," said Mickelson, who needed a pair in the latter to win the US Open at Winged Foot 14 years ago before making a hole disaster and running a double bogey to finish one behind Geoff Ogilvy.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"I will enter the field on my own or I will have to try to qualify. I will not take a special exemption, I simply will not. The USGA has I have never been an organization that likes to grant exemptions, special exemptions, but I don't want a special exemption.

"I think I will enter the tournament and, if I enter, I deserve to be there. If I don't, I don't. I don't want a place of sympathy. If I'm good enough to win and qualify, then I need to win my place there."

Mickelson is also interested in remaining competitive in the PGA Tour for as long as possible after turning 50 this year, two days before the US Open, and does not plan to join the PGA Tour Champions in the short term.

Mickelson has no immediate plans to join the PGA Tour Champions in June

"Many of the Champions Tour guys are friends of mine, people I really enjoy being close to, and I appreciate everything they did for me at the start," he added.

"I don't want to damage the Champions Tour in any way and if not playing the Champions Tour is going to damage it, I will play a couple of events. I will probably play one, two or three events a year because I want to support it, I want it to be successful, I don't want to hurt it or harm him in any way.

"But I feel that to be successful in a Tour you have to completely commit to that Tour. So if it's going to be the PGA Tour or the Champions Tour, I don't see myself swinging from one side to the other until I'm ready to go from one one way or another.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

"And I don't say I won't play the Champions Tour right now. I'm just saying that I think the next six months are going to be really good and encouraging to play here because this motivates me to compete against the best players in the world.

"That drives me to go to the gym, it drives me to work hard in the field, it takes me to spend time on the green. And I'm not sure I have the same passion and drive to be the best in the Tour de Campeones, but what I have here and right now he is starting to get the best of me and I want to play here. "