Phil Mickelson & # 39; will not accept & # 39; a special exemption to enter the U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not accept a special exemption at the US Open this year, saying it would be a "place of sympathy."

Mickelson, who turns 50 in June, suffered a difficult 2019, losing nine cuts in 23 events to leave the World Golf Ranking.

The five-time main champion, who still only misses a US Open. UU. To complete a Grand Slam of his career, he ranks 72. He needs to reach the top 60 in the event, or win the Masters, the PGA Championship or The Players Championship. If you fail to do any of that, you can go through the rating.

Mickelson, a six-time finalist at the US Open, said he wanted to earn his place at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

"I will not accept it, so I will enter the field on my own or I will have to try to qualify. I will not take a special exemption," he told a news conference on Wednesday. in front of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

When asked why, the American replied: "I just won't do it."

Mickelson added: "(The US Golf Association) It has never been an organization that likes to grant special exemptions. I don't want a special exemption.

"I think I will enter the tournament. If I enter, I deserve to be there, and if I don't, I don't."

"I don't want a place of sympathy. If I'm good enough to achieve and qualify, then I need to earn my place there."