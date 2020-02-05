Peter Weber of The Bachelor promises that he knows what he is doing

Peter Weber, star of The Bachelor, it may seem, sometimes, confused.
It is not your fault. As a single holder, he is supposed to be dating a large group of women who have their own agendas and their own perspectives, while somehow also maintaining their own thoughts. That sounds exhausting and looks exhausting on the screen, especially when a person tells you one thing and another tells you the opposite.
The last two weeks have been particularly difficult even as spectators, because there have been many discussions and so many women complaining about other women instead of worrying more about Peter himself.
Peter himself paid a visit to E! News on Wednesday and acknowledged that yes, the drama has been difficult, but everything is about to change, especially as more women are sent home without roses.
"I will be very real, at this point, it has not become extremely serious with any of the relationships. There are still too many women for really serious relationships to be at the forefront of the show and that will change here. In the next two episodes." He told us. "And I think people will start to see it unfold. You know how this program works, just the nature of the program, when there are too many relationships, you still can't have so many serious relationships. But change."
That starts tonight, which includes the two-to-one date and will leave us with a really manageable number of participants to follow, while we are still here with a slightly sour taste in the mouth about some of the problems they have come this season. until now. We have Peter's opinion on this below, and he says that while it may seem that his decisions are a bit random, he says he always knew what he was doing, at least in terms of who his main candidates were.
ME! News: The two against one is tonight, and that is always a good way to bring the whole drama to a critical point. What can you say about how that goes?
Peter Weber: I'll just say this: I try my best to get to the bottom and finish it. And I do.
When I watch the program, I often feel that the protagonist is a teacher who disputes kindergartens or something. Did you ever feel that way?
Yes. There are times like in Cleveland. I know that my tactic most of the time was to gather all the women, so you couldn't have this, he said, he said things, because in my opinion, you'll never get to the bottom if that's all. We're going to get there, so I wanted everyone to talk to each other so you couldn't hide anything. Yes, there were some moments when it's like, guys, what's the truth, I don't care in any way, what's the truth. And, you know, again I tried my best to try to find out. I don't know if I necessarily discovered the whole truth in many situations, but I tried my best.
The Alayah / Victoria thing was very difficult, because they both said completely different things, and I just want someone to explain to me!
Yes! And I'm there like … I remember seeing my facial expression. I was so confused at the time. As if he had not been clear even after that conversation because one said one thing, one said the other, so at that moment it's like, okay, what are you going to do?
I ended up feeling bad for Alayah in the end.
Yes, and that is part of the reason why it was okay to bring her back with her and why I saw some of that even before all the viewers saw it on the screen. I saw those things in Los Angeles, and it was hard for me to let her go, and I didn't feel very good about it, and I felt that I had made a mistake, and when she came back, I tried to do the right thing and keep her there, and she obviously ended up going home again later. And that was just a decision that I had to make just for the sanity of the house, really. Honestly, that was the reason.
I found Monday's episode very difficult to watch sometimes. Some of the problems among some of the women were really hard to hear, especially accusations of taking pills and other things. How is it for you to look now, since you probably had no idea of the extent of what was happening?
Yes, I mean, they had told me. I don't think it was issued, but you know that Tammy told me about his accusations of taking pills with Kelsey and I don't support him at all. That is not right, trying to accuse someone, for those needs to take the pills for those reasons, that was not fair at all due to Kelsey. I don't agree with, you know, many things I've seen with some of the women, how they treat each other when I'm not there, and obviously I didn't know anything about this as we were filming either. I just don't have access to that information. But it's too much in my opinion and I wish that didn't happen. There is drama, but that's like uploading it a little, a little more.
You said that throughout the season that drama means that it is working because they are fighting for you. But do you think there is a line?
Absolutely. And I think, in hindsight, I know I made that statement and I suppose, you know, I didn't intend it to be taken the way I suppose. I was just trying to get out, you know, it shows that people care, right? If people don't care, it would be a very boring and boring season, and when, when you see people start to develop feelings, it is obviously difficult to see other people develop feelings for that same person. That is the kind of drama that shows that this is working, not a drama among women, accusing people of taking pills or accusing people of intimidation. That was taken out of context. I'm talking about when you start to develop feelings for the same person, that kind of drama between two people shows that this experience is working.
So what are we going to see as the relationships clear up a little later?
Listen, definitely … I always had favorites and people think, he's making crazy decisions, he doesn't know what he's doing. I promise you I knew exactly what I am doing. The show and the show process, you have to distribute so many roses every week so you have to be close to people. But I knew what I was doing. and you will see that they join here in the next two weeks. And the clarity I always had will become more obvious.
Is it frustrating for you to have to be like this, guys, I know what I am doing, I know the decisions I am making, but this is how the program works?
It's frustrating, but at the same time, as you said, I knew exactly what I was doing, and with whom really, you know, I felt something, you know, a couple of favorites. And that's something like, I see all these comments and this hate, and I just ignore it and, as boys, you see, I was never really so confused. In the end it was confusing for the girls that really mattered to me with whom I had a strong relationship, but until that moment I was fine.
We have heard many cryptic and confusing ridicules of your ending. Can you give us another one?
Oh boy I mean, I say it all the time, but I followed my heart all the time and things happened until the end, and it wasn't easy for me. But I am happy and I am happy with the place where I am.
The Bachelor airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC Stay tuned for more of our interview with Peter later this week!