Peter Weber of The Bachelor promises that he knows what he is doing

Peter Weber, star of The Bachelor, it may seem, sometimes, confused.

It is not your fault. As a single holder, he is supposed to be dating a large group of women who have their own agendas and their own perspectives, while somehow also maintaining their own thoughts. That sounds exhausting and looks exhausting on the screen, especially when a person tells you one thing and another tells you the opposite.

The last two weeks have been particularly difficult even as spectators, because there have been many discussions and so many women complaining about other women instead of worrying more about Peter himself.

Peter himself paid a visit to E! News on Wednesday and acknowledged that yes, the drama has been difficult, but everything is about to change, especially as more women are sent home without roses.