Pete Buttigieg delivers an Obama-inspired speech amidst the confusion of the Iowa caucuses

The Iowa assemblies ended in chaos with a third of the votes not yet counted, but that did not prevent Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg from delivering a victory speech similar to Obama's.

The first votes for the primary side of the Democrats were cast on Monday in the state of Iowa, but party bosses revealed after several delays that, due to certain inaccuracies in the results, they would be released on another day.

The announcement created chaos among the candidates. However, with reports stating that Buttigieg was leading the preliminary results, the mayor took the stage to declare himself the winner.

The openly gay veteran said: "So we don't know all the results, but we know that by the time everything is said and done, Iowa, you've shocked the nation." Because by all indications, we are going to New Hampshire victorious. ”

State party spokeswoman Mandy McClure explained the political madness: “We found inconsistencies in the report of three sets of results. In addition to the technological systems that are used to tabulate the results, we are also using results photos and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. "

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, continued by saying: “We gather an extraordinary coalition of Americans, progressives, moderates … and future former Republicans. And that's how we're going to win in November, because it's about adding people to our cause, adding to our majority. We have exactly one chance to defeat Donald Trump. We are not going to do it overreacting, and we are not going to do it by dividing, we are not going to do it by saying "it is my way or the highway,quot;.

The self-proclaimed winner of the Iowa Democratic assemblies was criticized for his speech, and stepped back by saying in an interview: "We were looking at the internal numbers we had and began to realize that something extraordinary had happened last night." Here you have a campaign that was really questioned when we arrived to know if we should even be here, if we belonged to this race. And not only to establish that, but to reach the position we did was a clear victory for our campaign. ”

Ad

So far, Buttigieg has 27 percent of the state delegate, followed by Bernie Sanders with 25 percent. Elizabeth Warren is third with 18 percent, and Joe Biden is in fourth place with 16 percent, while Amy Klobuchar has 13 percent.



Post views:

0 0