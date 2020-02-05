Peruvian fishermen take riskier dives while catches run out | Peru News

%MINIFYHTML735c8390859f0456a3a6a8257d0fd35611% %MINIFYHTML735c8390859f0456a3a6a8257d0fd35612%

In one of the most ecologically diverse bays in Peru, fishermen who dive for crabs and shellfish say they are putting their lives more and more at risk as shellfish become harder to harvest.

Pollution, climate change and overfishing are the culprits, say fishermen.

Mariana Sánchez de Al Jazeera reports from Paracas, south of the capital, Lima.