PCA supports the movement to allow two foreign players in the English national cricket | Cricket News





Morne Morkel is one of the players affected by the UK withdrawal from the EU.

The Professional Cricketers & # 39; Association has backed a movement to allow two foreign players in all national formats, after revealing that Brexit will nullify those in the controversial Kolpak agreements beyond this December.

For almost two decades, anyone from a nation with a commercial relationship with the European Union became eligible for an agreement with Kolpak, provided they stopped playing international cricket and became non-foreign signings.

The ruling, issued by the Court of Justice of the European Communities in May 2003, originally referred to Slovak handball player Maros Kolpak, who was released from his German club due to a quota for non-EU players. He claimed that it was unfair and the court ruled in his favor.

However, the UK's withdrawal from the EU on Friday will have a decisive effect beyond this year for those in the Kolpak agreements, including former South African sailors Kyle Abbott and Morne Morkel and former West Indies pacemaker Fidel Edwards .

Several registered Kolpak players have committed to a career in England beyond 2020 and their needs as members of PCA are very important to us. President of PCA Daryl Mitchell

Those with British passports or who "have an established or pre-established status,quot; may remain as local players.

But, due to the impact on some members, the PCA has endorsed the recommendation of the England and Wales Cricket Board to allow two overseas signings at the County Championship, One Day Cup and T20 Blast for the first time since 2007.

PCA President and Worcestershire batter Daryl Mitchell said: "We are very aware of the delicate problems Brexit has been causing several PCA members for more than three years.

"It has been a frustrating process for many, but fortunately we can now offer some clarity to the contractual rights of the players that will be affected by the exit of the European Union."

"The PCA recognizes the legal position of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU. These developments will put England more in line with other first-class systems with regard mainly to the nationals of that country playing as local."

"However, we must recognize and consider the human element of those players who have committed and signed contracts beyond 2020 and the effect this result will have on those people."

"Several registered Kolpak players have committed to a career in England beyond 2020 and their needs as members of PCA are very important to us."

"Our opinion is to increase foreign players to two per county in the County Championship and the one-day Cup would be a positive result."

"This would allow these players the opportunity to continue their careers in England and help maintain the standards in the county game."

"We will continue discussions with the ECB, counties and, most importantly, players to ensure that their rights are protected and their well-being is supported."