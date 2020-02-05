Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh & # 39; Radiant & # 39; They have the sweetest interaction and fans of & # 39; Grey's Anatomy & # 39; They get scared.

Former Grey’s Anatomy cast member Patrick Dempsey got excited about his wife on screen Kate Walsh and fans waiting for a meeting of Addison Montgomery and Derek Shepherd’s couple on the small screen. After all, your sweet interaction on social networks may not be exactly that, but it's definitely the best option!

It all started with the actress sharing a beautiful photo of herself.

Seeing him, Dempsey couldn't help but freak out about Montgomery's beauty, calling her "radiant,quot; in the comments section under the big click.

While Derek's has always been Meredith when it comes to the show and its fans, that doesn't mean they don't love him with his wife, Addison.

That said, when they saw his comment, they couldn't help fainting, not only because of the sweet compliment but also because of the way he wrote the sentence.

"Looking radiant, my lady," he wrote, in a very ancient and chivalrous manner.

There is no doubt that the actress really looked radiant with her burgundy satin blouse.

In addition, she was also surprised with her new hair color; A strawberry blonde who made her shine.

Seeing her always rocking her dark red hair on the television show was a big change but she shouldn't regret it.

As for Patrick's sweet comment, it didn't just end with that because she was quick to respond, sending a little love by writing: "Kitty, WASH u." Aww …

It's super cute how they still love each other so much after so many years.

After all, Kate left the show in season 3, although she still made appearances until season 8.

Either way, fans were excited and commented on things like: & # 39; Ooooh, Meredith will get angry & # 39; hello @ellenpompeo & # 39; / & # 39; Come on, McDreamy @patrickdempsey, don't make us MerDer fans like this & # 39; / & # 39; It didn't work the first time, and the second time, hahaha. You might not try a 3rd. 😂 Slightly shot. "



